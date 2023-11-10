Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 10 November 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, there is no point in thinking about the past, move forward with confidence and enthusiasm towards the future. Those who are single may want a one-night stand, something undemanding, there’s nothing wrong with that. After a lot of money has gone out in the last period, now you have to save and eliminate unnecessary expenses.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 10 November 2023), some of you could fall in love with the wrong person. It would be a serious mistake. Better not to get into these thorny situations. At work, if you are a freelancer, you seize opportunities quickly.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, avoid getting into complicated situations, such as with people who are already engaged or who don’t reciprocate your feelings. Something may not go your way, so move into new and more stimulating environments. Even at work you might want a change of scenery.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in everyday relationships things are not going right. This makes you nervous and argumentative. At work, projects will go better towards the end of the year. Eliminate doubts and ambiguities. At work, you may get a last minute call – it can be the turning point.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 10 November 2023), those who have recently started a relationship can feel satisfied, can it really be the right person? Today everything is confusing at work, you don’t know which path to take. Things will improve from mid-month.

FISH

Dear Pisces, turbulent relationships in love with Sagittarius or Gemini. Maybe they are not the right signs to start a relationship with. At work, it’s time for fast things. The time has come to ask for promotions or role advancements. Maybe a raise might be right for you.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one din Aquarius: in love perhaps you have finally found the right person.

