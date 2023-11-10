Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 10 November 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 10th November 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are surrounded by very interesting sentimental possibilities. However, always prefer the least simple and most difficult option to achieve.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 10 November 2023), if there is a person you like, declare yourself without problems. What do you have to lose? In fact, you should pay more attention to the love and sentimental aspect, which has been lacking lately. At work, Mercury asks you to be careful with finances.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love you must be careful and avoid carrying on two stories at the same time. At work you are at the center of criticism and gossip from those around you, but you go straight on your own path. Many situations cannot be resolved without a little effort.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, try not to make false steps in love. Some words or gestures could be misinterpreted and cause arguments. At work you have to get back on top: a problem perhaps isn’t as big as it appears to you.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 10 November 2023), the stars invite you to implement a strong transformation in your life. At work, avoid impetuous decisions, even if you love taking risks in life. In short, dare more but with intelligence.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, in love you will finally find a solution to a long-standing problem. A phase of great recovery begins in every respect. Those who work on projects can find new opportunities and escape from precarious employment. Especially for those in the artistic and creative field.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, NOVEMBER 10, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Virgo: a moment of great goals both in love and at work.

