Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday March 10, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, friday 10 March 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during the next few hours of this Friday 10 February you will have doubts: you won’t know which way to go and which choices to make. Love? Those who live together could also experience an “undecided” spring… Keep all possible avenues open. Thoroughly evaluate the issues.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 10 March 2023), the days you are experiencing are days to be exploited to the full, even if we are talking about a somewhat particular period, especially for money. Perhaps you have spent a little too much in the last period… From this spring onwards, more prudent investments will be needed.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the Moon is dissonant right now but this does not affect the general trend of situations because you always remain in a positive period. Smile, don’t let yourself be conditioned by some moments of nervousness that may soon appear.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you are about to experience a great change. Something important. From the end of the month you will no longer have opposite Saturn, somehow the situation will return to normal both in terms of feelings and work.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 10 March 2023), the next few hours will be very important for the majority of those born under this sign. This coming spring will be a decisive one both in love and in terms of work. Courage! Get ready to seize all the opportunities.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, it is necessary for you to do some cleaning from a sentimental and professional point of view. Take advantage of today – March 10 – and those to come to understand what the next steps to take will be. Meditate and act accordingly. Courage!

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MARCH 10, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: the next few hours will be very important for the majority of you.

