Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday February 10, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday February 10, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, during today – February 10 – you will have an important sky for love, but pay attention to the exuberance of the weekend. Don’t exaggerate. As far as work is concerned, try to be concentrated, there is no need to make any missteps right now.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 10 February 2023), the transit of Venus and the Moon this weekend will favor love in all its facets. Work? Important choices for your professional life on the horizon.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, there may be some small doubts about the relationships to keep with relatives, friends and family. Good opportunities ahead if you have an on-call job. Hold tight and insist as long as you can. You will see that the results will not be long in coming. Have faith and a little patience.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, if there is a speech to be made, you will have to approach it with great caution in order to emerge victorious. Don’t get carried away… As far as work is concerned, those waiting for a promotion won’t have to wait long. Just have a little more patience.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 10 February 2023), it is important to have a stable relationship, but it is also to try not to lead to everyday routine. Important opportunities will present themselves for the foreseeable future. Be ready to seize them. This also applies to work.

FISH

Dear Pisces, if you have two stories on your hands, you will have to make a choice before losing them both… Good time for work, get close to the people you care about most and work hard. You will see that everything will be fine.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Libra: sky really important for love. Be careful not to make any missteps at work. Better to keep calm and have a little patience.

