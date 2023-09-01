Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 1 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday, September 1, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, news is coming for singles who can take advantage of the favor of the stars to find love. A moment of hope arrives at work after a difficult first part of the year. Luckily now after the summer you are loaded like a spring and you want to get great satisfaction in every field.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 1 September 2023), you are in a somewhat confused moment and you need to be patient. At work, be careful and do not take steps longer than your legs. You risk regretting it. Make the best of a bad situation as they say.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, this morning begins with a lot of energy that would be better poured into love. At work there may be changes or relocations. You don’t like news, especially unexpected ones, but you will be able to cope with any difficulty. Not all evils have a silver lining.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love there comes a moment of relaxation and positivity. At work, have more patience and don’t let the unexpected overwhelm you. There may be sudden changes, but you, with your diplomacy and organization, will be able to deal with everything with dexterity.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 1 September 2023), on this day there is no way to recover in love if there have been discussions or misunderstandings. Don’t panic at work because solutions are just around the corner.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you need to pay attention to married life because you are a little too busy with work these days. From a professional point of view, you need to be patient if not everything is going as you would like. But soon things will fix themselves and you will once again be protagonists in every field.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: so much serenity in love. On the job news in sight, don’t be caught unprepared.

