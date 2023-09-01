Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 1 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 1st September 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this day bodes well for singles who will have several opportunities to meet their soul mate. At work, you need to carefully evaluate each new project proposed. Someone could really be right for you.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 1 September 2023), you are in a somewhat chaotic period from the point of view of feelings but don’t worry because everything will soon settle down. At work, it’s not a great day to get results.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you need to prepare yourself to face the moon which will become opposite. At work there are many commitments and confirmations are still far away. You will be able to take away great satisfactions in every field.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, love is going well and this is the time to enjoy some serenity. At work, be clearer so as to avoid arguments with colleagues. Otherwise, you risk taking it out on those around you.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 1 September 2023), the time has come to give more space to love. At work, don’t make hasty decisions or decisions dictated by a moment of anger.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, if there is someone who already makes your heart beat, throw yourself without fear. At work you need more effort. By now the summer is coming to an end and you have to start again with more desire and enthusiasm. Be proud of yourself and your success.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: if there is a person you like, come forward without fear. What have you got to lose?

