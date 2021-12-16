And here we are also today arrived at the last part of our daily appointment. Let’s find out what this Thursday December 16th will be like for the last four signs of the zodiac. We are ready to reveal Paolo Fox’s predictions for Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Let’s start with some little sneak peeks for this mid-week day. The Sagittarius will face some news in the working sphere. The Capricorn he will have to control himself to avoid controversy. L’fish tank he will have to be cautious in love. THE Fish they will have to commit to saving a little more.

Sagittarius horoscope Thursday December 16

Dear Sagittarius, as announces the horoscope of Paolo Fox, today you can overcome the tensions experienced lately to make room for a new period positive. If in the past few days you have faced any differences with your partner it will be better if you do Attention. Try to manage yours in the best possible way agitation. In the field of work, news awaits you tantalizing.

Capricorn horoscope Thursday December 16

Friends of the Capricorn, as predicts the horoscope of Paolo Fox, today will be quite a day tempting in love. Take advantage of it in the best way! Dedicate yourself to your partner completely, body and soul. In work try to stay calm down. Don’t be overwhelmed by controversy or you will risk making the atmosphere even more tense.

Aquarius horoscope Thursday December 16

Dear Friends offish tank, as the horoscope recommends Paolo Fox, today you will have to be a lot cautious in love. The Moon in opposition it might bring you moments of agitation. Strive to handle in the best way your money, in view of the entry of Saturn in your sign that it will go to affect at work.

Pisces horoscope Thursday December 16

Dear Fish, as the horoscope of Paolo Fox, today you will have the stars a support you. Especially in love, even if you will still be a lot agitated and a little’ doubtful, at least apparently. In the next few days you better do it Attention the expenses you will make. It is better than that save a bit’.