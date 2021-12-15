And here we are at the second part of the appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope which sees the central signs of the zodiac as protagonists. Ready to reveal the forecasts for today Wednesday December 15th for Leo, Virgo, Libra and Scorpio.

With today the week will already be started. What the planets will have in store for Lion, Virgin, Balance And Scorpio? Let’s find out by unveiling the astrological predictions of Paul Fox for today Wednesday December 15.

Leo horoscope Wednesday December 15

Dear Lion, as announces the horoscope of Paolo Fox, today you will be energetic and ready for new ones challenges. You will have to be prepared for face up to some new stumbling block astral. Fortunately Venus will be benevolent and will give you the opportunity to take refuge inlove as a safe place to retrieve the energies. In work, however, you will have the sensation to have someone row you versus. If you are in a relationship consolidated, overcome difficulty And unexpected events on work and study it will seem like a walk.

Virgo Wednesday horoscope December 15

Read also Branko’s Horoscope

Friends of the Virgin, as the astrologer points out Paolo Fox, at this time you may have to face some new voltage in love, particularly if your partner is of the sign of Sagittarius or gods Fish. The problem is that you are by nature types practical And rational, but when you are enabled to argue with people restless you risk losing your temper. The time has come to sum up of this 2020 to really select things important that you will want to take with you in the new year. Be cautious in love!

Libra horoscope Wednesday December 15

Dear friends of the Balance, as predicts the horoscope of Paul Fox, today will be the right day to implement a exchange total in your lives. Let it be a change of work, from agency you hate team it is certain that it will be a change important. The things they will change inevitably to new year. On the other hand it is what you want deep inside for a long time. If on the other hand what you want is keep you tight what you have, you will have to engage to make you respect.

Horoscope Scorpio Wednesday December 15

Dear Scorpio, as the horoscope recommends Paolo Fox, today you’ll have to start clarify you ideas. You’re the kind of people who become pretty controversial when there is something wrong or you are not satisfied. This week you will risk provoke repeatedly whoever is close to you. Unfortunately for you this attitude risks putting you in front of some problems. If you want to face one expense you better do it to advise from someone in the industry: you are having a hard time with the money and the legal matters.