Paolo Fox’s horoscope let’s find out together the forecasts for Tuesday 5 October: what the sky will be like in: love, health and work? Let’s find out today’s Paolo Fox horoscope

How will this Monday, October 5, be for the first four signs of the zodiac? Aries, Taurus, Gemini or Cancer? Who will be the most favored sign by the stars? The predictions of the famous astrologer reveal it to us Paolo Fox. Let’s find out in detail all the news for today Tuesday 5 October 2021 of these signs.

Aries horoscope Tuesday 5th October

This fall season prepares to bring the deserved fruits. Rationality and self-control will be your strengths today. The last difficult situations experienced have made you understand when it’s time to make yourself heard and when it is necessary to be silent.

Horoscope Taurus Tuesday 5th October

Today you are willing to get involved in the work. Infallible intuition that distinguishes you today will take you far. The period is also promising for love, you will be more romantic than usual, it is a good autumn for matters of the heart and you will be well inspired to follow your heart.

Gemini horoscope Tuesday 5th October

Today a bit of tiredness and restlessness will emerge. Situations not yet resolved in work they will destabilize you. If there is someone who hesitates and delays in giving the answer, try to put your feet up or look elsewhere.

Cancer Horoscope Tuesday 5th October

Important day for love. Feelings are at the fore in this period, take advantage of them without hesitation. The situation is a little more delicate for the job, you will have to be patient again, this is not the time to take the leap you have been waiting for for a long time.