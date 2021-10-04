Paolo Fox’s horoscope, forecasts for today Monday 4 October: what sky should we expect for the central signs of the zodiac: Leo, Virgo, Libra and Scorpio? Let’s find out together Paolo Fox’s horoscope in: love, health, work

What awaits us in this Monday 4 October 2021 for the 4 central signs of the zodiac? Who will be kissed by luck, Leo, Virgo, Libra or Scorpio? Who will be particularly bad lucky?

The predictions freely drawn by the famous astrologer reveal it to us Paolo Fox. The Lion may have doubts about the job. There Virgin seems to have left the dullest days behind. The morale of the Weight scale. The Scorpio he retires in solitude to plan his next moves. But that is not all! Let’s see in detail the other news of today.

Leo horoscope Monday 4 October

Today is announced as a day lucky, even if for some friends of the sign there may be doubts relating to work. Perhaps there is a hint of disappointment about the tasks you perform or the salary you receive in the company. Today’s horoscope invites you to cultivate the calm without falling into unnecessary controversy, especially in the family.

Virgo horoscope Monday 4 October

There have been heavy days but now they seem to be permanently left behind. The stars smile at you, also thanks to one moon favorable to your sign. Once again, looking back, you can to smile of your troubles, proud of having managed to stay afloat while others, in the same situation, unfortunately went to the bottom.

Libra horoscope Monday 4 October

You might be feeling a little down today, but maybe it depends on conditioning external rather than from an objective malaise. Sometimes, for your sign, reality doesn’t measure up to expectations, which are always aimed at the stars: it is therefore normal to experience moments of disappointment. Learn to be more welcoming even towards those who may have made a mistake.

Scorpio horoscope Monday 4 October

The month of October can be started in such a way slowed down for those who belong to the sign of Scorpio, but this does not mean that it cannot give short luck e achievements. Today maybe you want to be alone for a while reflect on the next moves to play and do some healthy self-criticism: you will be back on track stronger than before.

