What will the stars have in store for us today 21 September 2021? Let’s find out together with Paolo Fox’s Horoscope, with forecasts for all the zodiac signs. Aries: The stars protect you in love. Taurus: try to recover at an emotional level. Gemini: Interesting days to talk in love. Cancer: you may feel the distant partner, do not be alarmed. Leo: the stars advise patience in love. Virgo: Good day for feelings. Libra: The stars are all in your favor.

Here are the news that will arrive from the stars today, Tuesday 21 September 2021, for all signs of the zodiac. What will be the signs that they will gain positive influence from the stars?

Let’s find out together! With predictions freely drawn by the famous astrologer Paolo Fox: here are the news of today.

Aries horoscope Tuesday 21st September 2021

According to forecasts horoscope two special days are coming, the stars protect you in love making you live moments of extraordinary emotions. Some difficulty arriving instead, as regards the work, but with your extraordinary power you will surely be able to overcome them.

Taurus horoscope Tuesday 21st September 2021

In recent times you have been experiencing difficulty that they brought you stress and agitation. Now you have to try to recover something, at least on the emotional level. There moon it will soon hit the mark and will be able to give you back some energy. On the work watch your back from a Lion or one Scorpio.

Gemini horoscope Tuesday 21st September 2021

According to the horoscope predictions today is the right day to speak openly in love, you can express the your thoughts with great sincerity and without problems. For what concern work the moment is propitious, you don’t lack ideas and creativity, take advantage of them!

Cancer Horoscope Tuesday 21st September 2021

The stars suggest not to be alarmed if you feel the partner a little for two days detached, sometimes it is necessary to be alone with one’s thoughts. You will soon find your normalcy. On the work you should prove yours value and make the right requests.

Leo Horoscope Tuesday 21st September 2021

For this day therehoroscope advises patience in love. In this period you find a way to argue about everything, you should look for a instead dialogue with your partner to try to resolve the situation. Some difficulty also on work due to some delay.

Virgo Horoscope Tuesday 21st September 2021

The day is good for feelings, even if you need to hear yourself right now encouraged. Spend a day relaxing with your partner could help you find yours securities. For what concern work instead, no uncertainty, you are very active and energetic, attention but not to overdo it.

Libra horoscope Tuesday 21st September 2021

According to the forecasts from the stars at this time the sign of the Weight scale it is one of the most positive of all Zodiac. The stars they are all yours favor and bring you to live great and beautiful emotions in love. At work you might run into a small obstacle, due to some slowdown, nothing that could cause concern!

Scorpio horoscope Tuesday 21st September 2021

According to the horoscope predictions, this week start is very favorable for new encounters, do not miss them they could be born interesting stories. As for the profession, the stars suggest that you only take care of the things you think are most important!

Sagi Horoscopettario Tuesday 21st September 2021

Today and tomorrow you will have two days interesting in love, there moon will be in good look towards you e will favor the feelings. Instead, you should try to be less agitated at work e look for a dialogue with whomever is responsible, would help to improve the situation!

Capricorn Horoscope Tuesday 21st September 2021

According to the horoscope, on this day you could return to being controversial in love, try to avoid it so as not to return again to clash uselessly. On the work you should believe more in yourself. The stars suggest to control expenses.

Aquarius horoscope Tuesday 21st September 2021

The horoscope advises to do a lot attention in love both for those who have one stable relationship both for young couples, there is an air of nervousness! For what concern work some little news could come, but the moment persists negative as far as the side is concerned economic of the profession.

Pisces horoscope Tuesday 21st September 2021

Feel the on this day need for certainties in love, you would like to be reassured. While for what concerns the work, Jupiter and Venus I’m on your side and there support in your commitments, pushing you to plan things better for the future.