Which news they will come from the stars for this weekend? Let’s find out together with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today 18 September 2021 with the forecasts for all the zodiac signs. Aries: Positive day. Taurus: take advantage of the weekend to rest. Gemini: Favorable day to pre clarify. Cancer: Saturday with some small obstacles. Leo: The opposite Moon brings difficulties in love. Virgo: A complicated day. Libra: positive Saturday in love. Scorpio: be careful in love. Sagittarius: Positive day. Capricorn: Improvements in the relationship. Aquarius: Today you will be more tense than usual. Pisces: Saturday favorable for new meetings.

What the stars predict for today, Saturday September 18, 2021 for the signs of the zodiac? What will be the favored signs of the stars?

Let’s find out together! With predictions freely drawn by the famous astrologer Paolo Fox: here are the news of today.

Aries Horoscope Saturday, September 18, 2021

Transit of the Moon in the sign brings with it a day positive, Mostly in love and especially for the new meetings. On the work there is the possibility of new and important occasions, especially for those with a very creative nature!

Taurus Horoscope Saturday, September 18, 2021

The horoscope advises to take advantage of this weekend to tidy up the fitness and relax. Yesterday was quite tiring and stressful, the time has come to rest, so you will be able to see things more clearly. Also this day, as regards the feelings, does not bode well. On the work is there any difficulty in addition to tiredness, you are bored there is a desire for change, the Stars suggest: Saturn it’s against, so take your time and think slowly!

Gemini Horoscope Saturday, September 18, 2021

Read also Branko’s Horoscope

According to the horoscope predictions you can take advantage of this day to speak with an open heart and make clarifications in love, if necessary. As for the profession the period is advantageous, the stars advise to take advantage of the positive period to save so that you can realize your dreams and goals!

Cancer Horoscope Saturday 18 September 2021

According to the horoscope, in love, later in the day there may be some problem, easily solved, however, from tomorrow, however, everything will go smoothly. On the work, the horoscope advises to make a fair assessment of new opportunities!

Leo Horoscope Saturday 18 September 2021

Forecasts horoscope announce, for this Saturday, some difficulty in love caused by a moon in opposition. The stars suggest patience, try not to get nervous. As for the professional sphere, someone might have some regret about the change made!

Virgo Horoscope Saturday 18 September 2021

The horoscope predicts a day complicated. There moon in opposition it can bring tensions in love, better to avoid discussions, especially in the evening. On the work you have many projects in mind that you would like to carry out, the horoscope recommends: avoid focusing only on work, instead, take some time for yourself!

Libra Horoscope Saturday September 18, 2021

Read also Paolo Fox’s Horoscope

The day of the sign of the Weight scale is positive stars I’m on your side and there argue in love. The day is Interesting for the new meetings, which in a short time could become important stories. On the work you need news and more consistency on the economic side!

Scorpio Horoscope Saturday, September 18, 2021

The horoscope advises to use caution in love, the day is not bad e Venus it supports you in your feelings, but you, in this moment, demand too much from your partner. As for the work, the period is a favor of those who have their own business, for those who are employees instead, there could be some difficulties!

Sagittarius horoscope Saturday 18 September 2021

For the sign of the Sagittarius the day is good. There moon it is in your favor who faces a clarification in love can take advantage of the moment positive, better not to postpone! On the work watch your back, someone could double-cross!

Horoscope Capricorn Saturday 18th September 2021

The situation sentimental of the sign of Capricorn it seems to be improving day by day, now you are able to have more balance and harmony in the relationship. For what concern work you may feel tired and fatigued, probably because someone is taking advantage of you!

Aquarius horoscope Saturday 18 September 2021

The day of the sign Aquarius it might turn out a bit tense, despite the moon is still on your side. On the work there may still be some uncertainty, especially with regard to earnings. The oppositions of Jupiter in fact, forces you to check your entries and exits!

Pisces Horoscope Saturday September 18, 2021

The stars provide, a positive saturday for the new meetings, the moon And Venus I am in your favor and argue there affective sphere. Some difficulty instead, it could arrive on the work, the Stars suggest to discuss with colleagues and superiors to clarify some situations.