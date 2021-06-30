What will the stars have in store for us today, June 30, 2021? Let’s find out together with Paolo Fox’s Horoscope, with forecasts for all the zodiac signs. Aries: July will bring improvements in love. Taurus: Beware in love, Mars can bring difficulties. Gemini: There is a lot of excitement, in love you have to be clear and limpid. Cancer: Moon and Sun are in favor, take advantage of it. Leo: You will have to give more importance to love and social relationships. Virgo: Difficulties still persist throughout this day. Libra: In the next forty-eight hours, difficulties in love are likely. Scorpio: Two tiring days are coming up. Sagittarius: Confused period, strength and energy will soon recover. Capricorn: Fluctuating period that brings you stress. Aquarius: Difficult days in love, be careful at work. Pisces: In love, the situation is calm, July will bring serenity.

Here are the news that will arrive from the stars today, Wednesday June 30, 2021, for the signs of the zodiac? What will be the favorite signs?

Let’s find out together! With predictions freely drawn by the famous astrologer Paolo Fox: here are the news of today.

Aries horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

This month, for the sign of Aries, it was enough confused especially with regard to the feelings, but with the arrival of July the situation will improve far. On the work plan things are progressing very well, the answers you have been waiting for will soon arrive!

Horoscope Taurus Wednesday 30 June 2021

On this day you will have to be a lot beware, Mars, Right now, it’s not on your side and can create some annoyance in love, even among the most tested couples; this situation could last even in the first days of July. Evaluate well at work the question before making decisions!

Gemini horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

Today there is agitation in the air, but from tomorrow things will return to their place. In love you have to be clear is clear, otherwise you will always find difficulty! On the work you will have to be a lot beware, you are probably not giving the right value to situations that arise!

Cancer Horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

Favorable day, Moon and Sun I’m on your side exploited this moment positive, because already from the first days of July, things could change. Also with regard to the work the situation is similar, so try to take advantage of this moment!

Leo Horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

The time has come for you to give more importance to love and ai social relations. The new month will bring new meetings, but also old and new friends with which to spend beautiful and exciting evenings. In work you will have to be beware is concentrate, your ideas are good, but you will have to be cautious not to risk too much, compared to your possibilities!

Virgo horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

Even this day will not turn out simple for the sign of the Virgin, there will still be some complication to have to face and overcome, soon however, everything is will solve, it’s just a moment of transition. Also on the work, these days, the situation is difficult: you work much but i results They are few!

Libra horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

You are entering one recovery phase, but right now the moon is in opposition and, in the next forty-eight hours, i could arisemisunderstandings in love, try not to get down on the situation it will get better soon. For what concern work I’m coming good opportunities take advantage of it!

Scorpio horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

Two days are coming quite tiring for the sign of Scorpio, the new transit of Venus it’s a Dissonant moon they will bring differences is tensions in love. Some difficulty also on work; there may be contrasts.

Sagittarius horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

Enough period confused for the Sagittarius, but soon there will be a way to power regain strength ed power. You may have one today strong discussion with an Ex, if so, try to keep it calm. On the work do a lot attention to agreements made or contracts, someone could don’t keep the promises made.

Capricorn Horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

Period swinging for the Capricorn. Today you feel strong and vital, but already from tomorrow there will be a slight weakening. QThese periods of ups and downs bring you a little bit of stress, try to find yours equilibrium, you will be more serene. On the work good news coming!

Aquarius horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

The next few days will be difficult for those who are experiencing a worn-out love, you will feel agitated, The time has come to make a decision: close it definitively or give it a new twist! Preparations for face up to the new month: in love there will be a fight! you do attention also on work, search to carry on only i projects affordable!

Pisces horoscope Wednesday 30 June 2021

Jupiter is coming in Sign and it is already one thing positive. At this moment you feel fragile, so everything that comes seems to be against you, instead, what they seem obstacles, they will soon become advantages! In love the situation is Quiet, in the coming month you will enjoy a lot of serenity. On the work there is little clarity, but an interesting change is coming soon!