What does the horoscope predict for today, June 29, 2021? Let’s find out together with forecasts by Paolo Fox for all the zodiac signs. Aries: The situation is improving, you have regained your energy and vitality. Taurus: In these last days of June there will be some slowdown both in love and at work. Gemini: Today you feel tired and fatigued from work, avoid clarification and arguments in love. Cancer: Favorable day for the feelings you are in recovery phase. Leo: Mars and Venus invite you to love and believe more in yourself. Virgo: Complicated day the Moon in opposition creates difficulties. Libra: Very positive end of June, Mars and Venus instill confidence and energy. Scorpio: There are still some difficulties in love, about the best situation. Sagittarius: You are too distracted, the time is favorable for meetings. Capricorn: good time to recover in love. Aquarius: Big changes at work! Pisces: Positive day for feelings, take advantage of the opportunities that will come.

What will be the news of the stars today, Tuesday 29 June 2021 for the signs of the zodiac? What will be the favored signs of the stars?

Let’s find out together! With predictions freely drawn by the famous astrologer Paolo Fox: here are the news of today.

Aries horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

The situation is improving, you are finding yours power is vitality. Some difficulty still persists in love and must be resolved as soon as possible. Couples who continue to carry on one report now worn out, they will have to make a decision! On the work they will come important Announcements!

Taurus horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

June was not a good month for the sign of Bull. In these last days of the month there will still be some slowdown, both in love than on work; is this a period of transition, that will soon get better!

Gemini horoscope Tuesday June 29, 2021

On this day you feel tired and fatigued a cause of the work, that’s keeping you under pressure. The horoscope recommends: try to do things with calm and with your times. In love, if there was any discussion and you must to clarify, better wait a few days, there fatigue and it stress could play against you.

Cancer Horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

Day favorable for the sign of Cancer, especially as regards the feelings, Jupiter is moon they will bring you new and interesting dating. State crossing a phase of recovery on all fronts.

Leo Horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

Mars is Venus are found in the Sign and invite you to to love it’s at believe more in yourself. Even proven couples will have beautiful emotions. For what concern work, try to carry on yours projects with serenity is determination!

Virgo Horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

This day will turn out a little complicated, the Moon in opposition and a little stress could create some difficulty in family. For what concern work there may be a few delays, try not to make you nervous and to stay concentrate.

Libra horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

This last period of June it will be a lot favor for the Weight scale. Mars is Venus they infuse you confidence and energy in love, it will be a preparation in the month of July, which will turn out a lot propitious in feelings. On the work, the stars you they argue, but you must be the one to know exploit the situation.

Scorpio horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

There continues to be some difficulty in love, many question remained pending, and will need to be clarified. The horoscope advises avoid make you nervous; clarified and take yours decisions! For what concern work, the situation is best. Today could be the right day to give the profession a decisive turning point!

Sagittarius horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

In these first two days of the week you are a little too much distracted. THEthe period is favorable for the new ones meetings, from which they could be born beautiful friendships or new loves. Also on the work you should be more concentrate and take advantage of the opportunity that could come!

Capricorn Horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

This is the right time for recover in love, to the moon is positive is Venus it is no longer in opposition. On the work they could come important news, evaluate them well and then make your own decisions!

Aquarius horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

At this time you will have to face big changes regarding yours profession, someone might as well relocate in a new city. In love the situation it is not at all idyllic: it is useless to keep dragging the worn out relationships from time and boredom, find a solution!

Pisces horoscope Tuesday 29 June 2021

Day positive regarding i feelings, try to take advantage of the beautiful occasions that will arise. Also on the work the situation is pretty good, interesting news could arrive!