What news will come from the stars today, Monday June 28, 2021, for the signs of the zodiac? What will be the signs that they will meet the favors of the stars?

Let’s find out together! With predictions freely drawn by the famous astrologer Paolo Fox: here are the news of today.

Aries horoscope Monday 28 June 2021

The week begins well, Luna is Mercury I’m favorable, Venus is Mars active. In love you will find again some difficulties, but soon everything will be solved. For what concern work will soon arrive there answer that you have been waiting for for a long time!

Horoscope Taurus Monday June 28, 2021

There is still a few stumbling block in love to overcome, try to clarify the situation, but do it with very calm. Some voltage we also find it on the work, in addition to the side cheap, someone might be gossiping about you, make sure you keep them away.

Gemini horoscope Monday June 28, 2021

Period favorable in love, with the arrival of July, some friendship it could become a lot important. The proven pairs instead, they can start doing big projects. There is some small problem to be solved at work!

Cancer Horoscope Monday 28th June 2021

The transit favorable of Venus gives you an end of the month very positive in love, full of beautiful emotions. For what concern work start at program autumn and think about new projects to realize.

Leo Horoscope Monday June 28th

You are a lot confused in love, you should stop and reflect good about what you really want. Some difficulty also on work, there moon opposite, it could cause slowdowns. The horoscope recommends: try to do things without shake you, there calm it is the virtue of the strong!

Virgo Horoscope Monday June 28, 2021

Day positive for this beginning of the week, come back and feel energetic is vital. Some difficulty on the work regarding i relationships with a person, try to push him away. The horoscope advises: avoid, at the end of this month, to rethink a difficult period of your life, the time has come to look forward!

Libra horoscope Monday June 28, 2021

This month he did not give you the best for what concerns the feelings, but already today the situation will improve, the moon is Mars they are in good appearance and they give you power ed power. For what concern work, you are worry for some slowdown, try to hold on, they will soon come interesting Announcements!

Scorpio horoscope on Monday, June 28, 2021

If yesterday you had any discussion with partner, today will be fine to clarify the question in order to return the serene. For what concern work, could be affected by yours personal matters, try to avoid it!

Sagittarius horoscope Monday 28th June 2021

For friends of the Sagittarius who have had difficulties in love, now they can recover! With Venus is Mars in the sign and Saturn in aspect positive, they will come good occasions on the work. The horoscope advises: it will be anyway important evaluate all opportunities carefully!

Capricorn Horoscope Monday 28th June 2021

Until Sunday Venus will stay in opposition, so at the beginning of this day you may have some difficulty, but in the afternoon something will improve. On the work, the month of June it was not exactly propitious, but, already from the early July, things will get better.

Aquarius horoscope Monday 28th June 2021

Right now, for the sign Aquarius, there are many doubts is uncertainties in feelings. The time has come to look ahead and put an end to the past! For what concern work, avoid doing too risky things!

Pisces horoscope Monday 28th June 2021

Start of the week positive regarding i feelings. There moon it will stay on target until the end of the month and make you live the love with serenity! The stars you argue and soon the situation will improve also on work!