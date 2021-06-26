Which news they will come from the stars for this weekend? Let’s find out together with Paolo Fox’s horoscope of today 26 June 2021 with the forecasts for all the zodiac signs. Aries: You are very nervous, be careful on the weekend. Taurus: If you have something to clarify, do it now, tensions could come on Sunday. Gemini: Positive weekend, Moon and Mercury are in favor. Cancer: Venus in the sign brings nervousness and controversy. Leo: Positive day both in love and at work, some tension in the afternoon.Virgin: In love, the morning will be better than the afternoon, however positive weekend. Libra: Understated weekends, you are tired and stressed. Scorpio: Jupiter and Venus give you a tantalizing weekend. Sagittarius: Promising weekend. Capricorn: You are tired and nervous, Jupiter supports you in love. Aquarius: Some divergence in love, which will be overcome without difficulty. Pisces: The stars are favorable and support you in love.

Aries Horoscope Saturday June 26, 2021

Attention in this weekend you are a lot nervous, the tensions of the work they are having repercussions in your private life. The horoscope recommends: rest and do something you like to do, important is that you relax mentally.

Taurus Horoscope Saturday June 26, 2021

If you have something from to clarify it is good to do it now, da Sunday tensions could come. In love you still can’t understand if the person next to you is the right one to build a future. On the work Sara important Bring to conclusion some speeches left open, they could create obstacles in the future.

Gemini Horoscope Saturday June 26, 2021

Weekends a lot positive. moon is Mercury I’m at yours favor and they will be able to give you equilibrium is serenity, this will greatly benefit the feelings and ai family relationships. On the work, if there are any problems, it is good to talk about them immediately and try to solve them!

Cancer Horoscope Saturday June 26, 2021

The presence of Venus in the sign, this weekend, it does not help, it makes you feel restless and takes you to argue with the others. On the work could come a important meeting, don’t underestimate it!

Leo Horoscope Saturday June 26, 2021

The day will begin very well regarding i feelings, in the afternoon it might come a little voltage, but in the weekend everything will be back quiet and there will be nice surprises! The day is important also for the profession, try to make the most of the opportunities that arise!

Virgo Horoscope Saturday June 26, 2021

Regarding the feelings, the beginning of the day Sara best compared to afternoon, however you will have a weekend serene! For what concern work there are still many things to be to clarify, you do not feel satisfied with how the situation is going, you would like something more concrete and safe! The horoscope advises: if you need to be loud to solve a problem, do it!

Libra horoscope Saturday June 26, 2021

You are a lot tired is stressed. Land recent controversy they have caused you tensions, therefore the weekend, it will turn out subdued also in love. On the work, your communication skills will help you overcome them obstacles in relationships with others.

Scorpio Horoscope Saturday June 26, 2021

Venus is Jupiter I’m in sign and this will make you live a tantalizing weekend, especially for those who want to be together with others. On the work the situation continues with normality, but the horoscope advises to be more thrifty!

Sagittarius Horoscope Saturday June 26, 2021

The week has been inconstant, but the weekend will be a lot promising, from Sunday La moon it will hit the mark and bring power ed power. For what concern work Jupiter against, can he hinder you on the economic side!

Capricorn Horoscope Saturday June 26, 2021

The uncertainties of the last few days have caused you tiredness and tension, luckily you have Jupiter on your side that you argues in love. On the work you should try to adapt more to the situation, the nervousness it will certainly not solve the question.

Aquarius Horoscope Saturday June 26, 2021

Some may arrive on this day divergence in love, but it will be overcome without great ones difficulty. For what concern work is important carry on yours projects, even if there will be those who will try to hinder you. The horoscope advises: patience! The stars I’m from your part and as you wish for change, which by the way is very close!

Pisces Horoscope Saturday June 26, 2021

The stars I’m at yours favor this weekend and there argue in feelings. In profession, positive Jupiter, will make your expectations come true realize as you have been hoping for a long time!