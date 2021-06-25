Thing do the stars reserve us for today 25 June 2021? Let’s find out together with Paolo Fox’s horoscope, the forecasts for all zodiac signs. Aries: You are determined and purposeful and you don’t want to be conditioned by anyone. Taurus: Positive weekend, Moon, Sun and Mercury support you. Gemini: This weekend you will find some peace of mind. Cancer: The opposite Moon causes difficulties in love. Leo: Positive moment both in love and at work. Virgo: you are determined to solve all the difficulties of the last period. Libra: Three complicated days await you. Scorpio: take advantage of the charge. you have to organize a nice weekend. Sagittarius: Big changes are taking place, but watch out for expenses. Capricorn: Today you are confused and doubtful. Aquarius: The favorable Moon will help you redeem yourself in love. Pisces: Interesting weekend in love and at work.

What the stars predict for today Friday June 25, 2021 for the signs of the zodiac? What will be the luckiest signs? On the other hand, who will have to face some difficulties?

Let’s find out together! With predictions freely drawn by the famous astrologer Paolo Fox: here are the news of today.

Aries horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

Today you are a lot determined and resolved to go your own way without listening to the conditions of others. Attention but if you don’t say things you might regret later, you are a lot tired is mentally a little blurred. The horoscope advises: evaluate the situation well before making decisions!

Horoscope Taurus Friday 25 June 2021

You are giving right now priority to love rather than practical matters. The weekend it will turn out a lot positive as for the affective sphere. Moon, Sun is Mercury they support you. On the work, you do a lot of attention, before signing anything evaluated well there question, be it an agreement or a contract!

Gemini horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

In the weekend you can regain some tranquility, over the course of this week you have had a few divergence with people who are important to you and this has brought you tension. Also with regard to the love, in the next few days, you will have the opportunity to clarify with your partner.

Cancer Horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

There moon in opposition could create some difficulty in love, best to avoid to discuss; nothing to worry about, even over a period favorable like yours, it may not happen for a moment! On the work do not underestimate a proposal!

Leo Horoscope Friday June 25, 2021

Moment positive regarding i feelings, Venus it will soon be on target, while Uranus is Saturn I’m already in your favor. Also with regard to the work, the situation is favorable. The horoscope recommends: keep away from useless discussions!

Virgo Horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

On this day you will feel strong, energetic and determined for to solve all the obstacles and the misunderstandings of the latter period. On the work try to be a lot beware, someone could double-cross.

Libra horoscope Friday June 25, 2021

They await you three complicated days. In love avoid making big plans, some might come divergence with partner. On the work it is advisable to be cautious and keep calm. The horoscope recommends: Today only do the important and necessary things, the rest postpone it to better days!

Scorpio horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

Today you have a nice one charge, use it to organize a nice weekend and take your beauties satisfactions, the time has come to think more about yourself than about others! On the work the situation is favorable, Jupiter is on your side!

Sagittarius horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

I’m on my way for the sign of Sagittarius of the important ones changes, but with Mercury in opposition, some might take over financial problem. The horoscope advises to be more beware to expenses. As the end of the month approaches, the love will come back to be protagonist! On the work, the weekend will bring improvements!

Capricorn horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

Feel yourself today confused is doubtful, you are uncertain on a proposal recently arrived. Both in love than on work there situation is unclear, respectively in the first case it is difficult find yours serenity, in the second case fail to have those securities that they could give you tranquility!

Aquarius horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

There Favorable moon will help you redeem yourselves in love, the day is Interesting also for the new meetings. The stars push you to change, now you can no longer hold back! On the work everything flows normally, but Mars makes you nervous and dissatisfied!

Pisces horoscope Friday 25 June 2021

The weekend will be important for the feelings, will help you overcome obstacles in love. Also with regard to the work there situation is positive, The horoscope recommends: carry on yours projects with determination, you will have great satisfaction in the coming months!