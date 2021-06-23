What will the stars have in store for us today, June 23, 2021? Let’s find out together with Paolo Fox’s Horoscope, with forecasts for all the zodiac signs. Aries: Mercury and Moon favorable, help you recover. Taurus: Favorable Venus will give you beautiful emotions on the weekend. Gemini: Mercury makes you feel confident and capable of dealing with others. Cancer: Venus and Sun give you a day full of love. Leo: The favorable Moon brings out your qualities. Virgo: Difficult day, be very careful. Libra: This is the right day to solve problems. Scorpio: Subdued day, you feel a lot of negativity around. Sagittarius: You are slowly recovering. Capricorn: This is not a great time for you, stop and think. Aquarius: You will be bothered by some issues today. Pisces: Start of the day subdued, better in the afternoon.

Here are the news that will arrive from the stars today, Wednesday June 23, 2021, for the signs of the zodiac? What will be the favorite signs?

Let’s find out together! With predictions freely drawn by the famous astrologer Paolo Fox: here are the news of today.

Aries horoscope Wednesday June 23, 2021

Mercury and the Moon in a favorable position they are helping you to recover. THEn love, if there were critical moments, now the situation can be resolved. On the work you should be more patient.

Horoscope Taurus Wednesday 23 June 2021

Venus is favorable at the sign and at the weekend will give you beautiful emotions in love, especially for those who have relationships with Sagittarius and Capricorn. For what concern work the situation proceeds without obstacles, the period could be important for making plans for the future.

Gemini horoscope Wednesday June 23, 2021

Mercury is in the mark and makes you feel sure is skillful in relationships with others. In this moment you are a lot concentrate on the work, you want to complete your projects, so those who are single are not interested in looking for a soul mate. The horoscope advises: watch your back, someone is trying to discredit you!

Cancer Horoscope Wednesday June 23, 2021

Venus is Sun they will give you a day in the name of love, take advantage of it! The horoscope advises: focus on the feelings, the moment is very favorable, on the contrary at work there are no big news!

Leo Horoscope Wednesday June 23, 2021

the favorable Moon will highlight your qualities, that’s why the day will be Interesting both in love and at work. The horoscope recommends: attention at work, Saturn in opposition it might cause some contrast.

Virgo Horoscope Wednesday June 23, 2021

This second half of the month is a bit chaotic, it is important to try to put things back together. Also on the work are you realizing that i projects, that you would like to complete, they often encounter problems is obstacles. On this day the difficulty they will be accentuated so you have to be a lot cautious and use all your caution!

Libra horoscope Wednesday June 23, 2021

If you have any problem to solve, this is the right day to do it. THE contrasts and squabbles that could occur in love, may be clarified quickly and without aftermath. In work, if you have had any proposal, it is good to take it in consideration is evaluate it.

Scorpio horoscope Wednesday June 23, 2021

The day will turn out subdued, for some time now you have been feeling a certain one negativity and tend to isolate yourself, soon the situation will improve. The weekend, that is about to arrive, it will be a lot positive Mostly in love.

Sagittarius horoscope Wednesday 23 June 2021

The month of May for the Sagittarius it’s been a while difficult, now, stand slowly recovering ground on all fronts. Soon also in love you will be able to live important moments!

Capricorn Horoscope Wednesday 23 June 2021

This is not an exceptional moment for those born in the sign of Capricorn. The horoscope advises to stop and do the point of the situation, to try to reorganize the ideas and understand what needs to be done. Avoid, in this moment, to start new ones love stories or start a new one work schedule.

Aquarius horoscope Wednesday June 16, 2021

Today you will feel a lot annoyed. These days you will have to deal with issues related to bureaucracy and this will you makes you nervous very. Mercury is Saturn they will help you to accomplish a project, for you a lot Interesting. In your life, in this last period, there are many changes, but not all of them are accepted with enthusiasm, it will be necessary, on some occasions, mask your disappointment.

Pisces horoscope Wednesday 23 June 2021

As for the feelings, the day will begin subdued then improve in afternoon. Will live one nice evening who will be dealing with a Capricorn. The situation is very good even at work, especially for those who work on their own.