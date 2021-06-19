Which news they will come from the stars for this weekend? Let’s find out together with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today May 19, 2021 with the forecasts for all the zodiac signs. Aries: Moment of high tension, avoid arguments. Taurus: Positive day, Venus helps you in love. Gemini: Positive day on all fronts. Cancer: Venus in love makes you bubbly but also pungent. Leo: Interesting weekend, Mars brings you strength and energy.Virgin: The situation is improving, Favorable Moon brings serenity in love. Scorpio: Venus supports you in love and the right time to clear up. Sagittarius: the situation is improving, In love you are looking for clarification. Capricorn: today there may be some small difficulties. Aquarius: Positive day in love moon gives you strength and confidence. Pisces: an important day to recover in love

What the stars predict for today, Saturday June 19, 2021 for the signs of the zodiac? What will be the favored signs of the stars?

Let’s find out together! With predictions freely drawn by the famous astrologer Paolo Fox: here are the news of today.

Aries Horoscope Saturday June 19, 2021

At this time the stars don’t help you. You are experiencing a period of strong tension. Try to get away from discussions, you could say strong things that could get you dislikes. Attention even in love! For what concern work, the situation is the same, avoid to be too impulsive!

Taurus Horoscope Saturday June 19, 2021

There day is positive. Venus is on your side, will help newly born relationships and will favor new dating for singles. On the work the situation it is normal, however, you are trying to be more concentrate to improve your work.

Gemini Horoscope Saturday June 19, 2021

Day positive in all fields. You will spend a Exciting weekend with the person you love. On the work it will have to be particularly careful, who will have to bring an agreement or contract to a successful conclusion. In general, the situation is positive on the profession too!

Cancer Horoscope Saturday June 19, 2021

The presence of Venus in the sign makes you bubbling at the same time pungent in love. State provoking the partner to test him, attention but don’t overdo it! On the work you should confront yourselves with those who have different ideas from yours, instead of criticizing.

Leo Horoscope Saturday June 19, 2021

This is going to be a weekend Interesting for the sign of Lion. The transit of Mars in the sign brings you power ed power and will give you a way to be very clear in relationships with others. On the work the situation is calm!

Virgo Horoscope Saturday June 19, 2021

The situation is finally here improving for the sign of the Virgin. From tomorrow the moon will come back favorable and will give you serenity in love. The horoscope advises: take advantage of this weekend to spend time with your family.

Libra horoscope Saturday June 19, 2021

The transit of the moon in the sign, will make this day joyful. Attention however a Venus in aspect dissonant, can cause some discussion with your partner, try to avoid them. On the work some news could come!

Scorpio Horoscope Saturday June 19, 2021

Venus supports you in love and favors the new meetings. For those who already have one report, if in the past few days he had any difficulty with your partner, this is a good time to to clarify. On the work before making any decision, give yourself some time and consider what to do!

Sagittarius Horoscope Saturday June 19, 2021

Are you realizing that the situation is improving, compared to the past few days. In love you are seeking clarification with your partner, perhaps you have felt neglected. The horoscope advises: attention not to force your hand too much, you could have the opposite effect.

Capricorn Horoscope Saturday June 19, 2021

Also this weekend some could be born small difficulty. As for the feelings you should be particularly careful what you say, especially if you have relationships with Libra or Aries.

Aquarius Horoscope Saturday June 19, 2021

There moon back to being in Positive aspect and this instills you power is safety. The day will be in favor of love. For what concern work you might have some disappointment, you seem not to have had the right consideration. The horoscope advises: try to mask your disappointment, changes are coming soon!

Pisces Horoscope Saturday June 19, 2021

The day is important to succeed in recover in love and serenely demonstrate yours emotions. For what concern work try to find new roads, with the end of the summer, big surprises will come. The horoscope advises: do not be influenced, act as you see fit!