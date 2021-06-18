Thing do the stars reserve us for today 18 June 2021? Let’s find out together with Paolo Fox’s horoscope, the forecasts for all zodiac signs. Aries: You are agitated, avoid discussions in the family and with the partner. Taurus: Fairly smooth day, clear up right away with your partner and family. Gemini: Fluctuating day. Cancer: Work steals space from love, be careful. Leone: Interesting day on all fronts. Virgo: prioritize feelings. Libra: take advantage of the weekend to clarify with your partner. Scorpio: Positive weekend for feelings. Sagittarius: Difficult day, try to relax. Capricorn: A complicated day especially in the family environment. Aquarius: today and tomorrow will be two very positive days. Pisces: the day starts with difficulty and then gets better.

What the stars predict for today Friday June 18, 2021 for the signs of the zodiac? What will be the luckiest signs? Who, on the other hand, will have to face some difficulties?

Let’s find out together! With predictions freely drawn by the famous astrologer Paolo Fox: here are the news of today.

Aries horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

One could come back similar situation to that of last week, so try to avoid arguments with family or partner. They are happening in your life many changes, some of which don’t convince you, this makes you nervous. The horoscope advises: avoid losing patience!

Horoscope Taurus Friday, June 18, 2021

Day quite smooth especially in the morning. If you have something from to clarify with your family or partner, do it by tomorrow, Sunday could take over nervousness, which would complicate the situation. On the work something wrong as you would like, this makes you think about a change!

Gemini horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

Start of the day swinging for i Gemini, the situation will be better in the afternoon. In love, Venus neutral, it will make the day go by without big ones obstacles. You are giving a lot right now importance to the work, which takes up most of your days. The horoscope recommends: do not neglect the feelings.

Cancer Horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

You are a lot concentrate on the work, and that takes up most of the day. Attention however ai feelings, the partner may feel neglected. The horoscope advises: try to give more space to feelings.

Leo Horoscope Friday June 18, 2021

Very day Interesting on all fronts for the sign of Lion. On the work the situation is particularly advantageous, Mercury will support you to define one cheap negotiation or a important agreement. The horoscope advises: take advantage of these two days, from Sunday you may feel very tired.

Virgo Horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

On this day, try to give priority to feelings and at car peopleis. In the last period you are there concentrate a lot on some issues important to resolve, neglecting the family. The horoscope advises: try to take your mind off the grudges of the past.

Libra horoscope Friday June 18, 2021

You should take advantage of the weekend for to solve some misunderstandings, had during the week, with the partner. On the work you will be incurred from Mars which will give you great energy.

Scorpio horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

The weekend will be positive especially in the feelings and will lead you to live beautiful emotions. As for the profession, you are disappointed, it seems to you that your work is not appreciated. Before taking hasty decisions talk about it with those in charge.

Sagittarius horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

Day difficult for those born under the sign of Sagittarius, it seems to you that something or someone is there rowing against, this vi makes you nervous very. You should take advantage of the Weekend for rest is relax, it will be easier face up to the new week.

Capricorn Horoscope Friday 11th June 2021

Day complicated for the sign of Capricorn, especially in the family environment. Also in love is there any difficulty, you demand too much of your partner. The horoscope advises: carve out a few moments of relaxation during the day!

Aquarius horoscope Friday 18 June 2021

Today and tomorrow will be two days very positive for the sign ofthe Aquarius. You can relax and give a lot of space to yours personal interests. A few small ones difficulty will arrive on the work, due to some delay regarding deliveries.

Pisces horoscope Friday 11th June 2021

The day will start with some difficulty to then find improvement in the afternoon. You often hear misunderstood and this brings you some reactions too hard. There reason it is never always on one side, you start at convince you that you also have your faults. On the work take advantage of someone’s advice.