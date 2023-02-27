Paolo Fox horoscope for the week February 27 – March 5, 2023

What is my horoscope for the week (from February 27 to March 5, 2023) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in horoscopes, to peek into their imminent future on various fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious about your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s forecasts for the week from 27 February to 5 March 2023 found online, disseminated by various sites.

ARIES

Dear Aries, according to the astrologer, a five out of five star week is expected for you. Excellent astrological situation in love for those who want a story. With Jupiter and Venus in the sign it will be possible to consider a new relationship or clarify one. At work improvements in sight. You will get a great satisfaction after overcoming obstacles and unexpected events.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, three stars. In love soon Jupiter will be in the sign. Detach yourself from the past. Venus will bring well-being, but this week will not be the right one to get clarity. On the job renovations in progress. Try not to rely on chance.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, four stars. In love disappointments for singles. In case of situations that have made you uncomfortable, try to clarify. Favor those relationships that require little effort. Too many expenses in sight, limit them. Nervousness with a co-worker or boss.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, four stars. In love week better than the previous ones, but you will still have to pay attention to the dissonance of Venus. There won’t be any changes at work, but you can make suggestions. You will see that sooner or later they will find acceptance and everything will go well.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (February 27 – March 5, 2023), five stars. Love, if it hasn’t come back, will come back. Be strong and courageous. Do not waste opportunities, especially if you have experienced a separation. At work you will be able to think with greater freedom and obtain great satisfaction.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, according to the weekly horoscope, four stars. Sentimental passions will rekindle. Friendships could become something more. Recover lost ground. Watch out for expenses. At work, reflect on what you want to do because Saturn will soon begin an important transit: you will be called to make a decision that is not insignificant.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, three stars. Be patient in love. There seem to be conflicts in the relationship, perhaps the partner does not agree with your decision? Too much competition and little sharing. At work, if you have made requests in the past, then you will have to wait patiently.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, five stars. In the first days of March you will be able to re-evaluate love. Some of you might be thinking about a move or a move. At work you are called to make important decisions: seek advice from a person who loves you.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, five stars. A recovery phase begins, you will have favorable Jupiter and Venus. Love will not fail. On the weekend singles could have pleasant encounters. Important projects to take care of at work. We start again, but beware of the tensions caused by the opposition of Mars

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, three stars. For feelings, the phase is a bit critical, you are thinking of something else and perhaps you have come to terms with a disappointment or a separation. Try to be patient with those born under the sign of Cancer or Aries. As far as work is concerned, things don’t work out the way you would like.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, three stars. You won’t have time for love because of work. You are full of responsibility. On Wednesday you will feel very tired. On the job last tear before the big resolution. You will see that everything will be fine.

FISH

Dear Pisces, four stars. In love, intriguing encounters are ahead. Don’t push too hard with Leo and Scorpio. It would risk breaking. At work, don’t inflame controversy. You may need to do things in a different way than usual. Watch out for low blows.

Read also: 1. All Paolo Fox’s horoscopes; 2. Couple affinities for all zodiac signs; 3. The table for calculating the ascendant