Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 9-15 October 2023

What is my horoscope for the week (from 9 to 15 October 2023) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in the horoscope, to peek into their imminent future on different fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious to know your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s forecasts for the week from 9 to 15 October 2023 released by various sites, including Corriere della Sera.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the influence of Venus pushes you to get to work and seize opportunities in the professional field. Pay attention to the New Moon on the 14th, which could bring out some personal ailments or complications.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, Venus begins the week bringing a breath of love and romance into your life. Unfortunately, Mars in Scorpio could complicate things at the weekend, so try to stay calm and dedicate yourself to relaxation.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, Venus has been teasing you since the beginning of the week. You may feel a little agitated or confused in romantic relationships, but don’t panic. From the 12th, Mars pushes you to focus on what you have recently neglected. The New Moon of the weekend will rekindle your passion and make your heart beat faster.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the star of love has been smiling at you since the 9th, and the favorable red planet in Scorpio fills you with enthusiasm. It is an excellent time to cultivate relationships and make progress on your personal and professional goals. The New Moon of the weekend advises you to take time for rest and well-being.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (9-15 October 2023), Venus pushes you to focus on pragmatic issues. It is an ideal time to organize your life and resolve neglected practical issues. Even if Mars in Scorpio may not arouse great enthusiasm, the splendid Moon on the 14th will make you live the weekend with vigor.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, a charge of passion and love arrives thanks to the arrival of Venus in your sky and Mars in Scorpio. Your love life could become more intense and fulfilling. Furthermore, the New Moon brings unexpected opportunities.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, Venus in Virgo encourages you to stabilize your relationships and give greater stability to your affections. Mars in Scorpio from the 12th offers you the chance to face professional challenges with enthusiasm. Furthermore, the New Moon on the 14th falls in your sign, bringing new opportunities and interesting projects.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, a positive turning point is coming for you. Venus in Virgo helps you in the area of ​​dating and relationships. You’ll feel even better when Mars enters your sky on the 12th, infusing you with great energy and determination. It’s the perfect time to pursue your goals with passion.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, the love star begins to create small obstacles in relationships. From Thursday, Mars becomes less energetic, so you may feel a certain tiredness or lack of motivation. However, bet everything on Saturday’s New Moon, which could give you a special meeting or a new opportunity.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, Venus in Virgo infuses you with a renewed spirit. Mars in Scorpio helps you face challenges with greater enthusiasm and determination. However, the New Moon is in Libra and may bring some additional stress. Be careful not to let worries overwhelm you.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, Venus helps you resolve old family issues and establish greater balance in your relationships. Unfortunately, you will have to face the hostility of Mars, which enters the Scorpio sky from the 12th. Fortunately, this weekend’s New Moon will give you the hope you need to move forward and face challenges with determination.

FISH

Dear Pisces, love may present some challenges this week due to Venus moving into hostile terrain from the 9th. However, Mars becomes more magnanimous from the 12th, giving you a surplus of energy and motivation. The weekend’s New Moon appears to focus on financial matters. Be prepared to make wise decisions and manage your resources carefully.

