Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 7-13 August 2023

What is my horoscope for the week (from 7 to 13 August 2023) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in horoscopes, to peek into their imminent future on various fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious about your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s forecasts for the week from 7 to 13 August 2023 found online, disseminated by various sites.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during the week you will go in search of new emotions and new loves. Right thing given that in the next few days new encounters and new loves will be really favourites, which will make you forget the monotony of an old couple relationship. During this week the stars will also guide you in regards to health and work.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, you will have a lot of energy on your side after a decidedly forgettable period. Things will tend to improve more and more over the next week. At work, things are also booming.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, this will be a week for you to forget or in any case one that will make you regret the past one. The disagreements will mainly concern the relationship with the partner or with the friends who could hurt your feelings.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, some tension is possible over the next few days. As for work, you still have to fix a project, especially if you work in a team. In this month of August, energy is starting to diminish: treat yourself to a holiday or at least some rest.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (August 7-13, 2023), good news ahead regarding love, health and work. A feeling may even arise suddenly. A crackling horoscope in every sense.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, try to be less of a perfectionist so that discussions with family and friends will also ease. Also because the constant arguing certainly does not help your health…

BALANCE

Dear Libras, during this week of August you might feel a little put aside and you really don’t like this since you are the sign that most of all in the zodiac prefers vanity. As far as work is concerned, it hasn’t been an easy year so far but now it’s time to just think about the holidays!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, you are a bit subdued and don’t feel like doing anything. Try to relax, however, also with your mind and not think about all the problems that are nagging you. In love and in work, tensions will ease starting from August 15th.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to your weekly horoscope, the past year was marked by a great deal of work which took time away from your existential experiences. After having worked so hard, now you want your spaces back to experience new emotions.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, important week from the point of view of the goals to reach which will finally be conquered. In love everything goes well as for work. Even luck will smile at you again. So good.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, your mind is confused by a thousand and more thoughts. You feel like you are trapped. Unfortunately for you next autumn will be very tiring so now relax and try to prepare yourself psychologically for what awaits you.

FISH

Dear Pisces, during this week you will feel particularly pressured especially with regard to the love sphere. Despite this, it will still be better than in the days that have just passed.

