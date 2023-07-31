Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 31 July – 6 August 2023

What is my horoscope for the week (from July 31st to August 6th 2023) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in horoscopes, to peek into their imminent future on various fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious about your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s forecasts for the week from 31 July to 6 August 2023 found online, disseminated by various sites.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are in pole position in love, wishes are wasted and you will make them come true, thanks to this warm Venus in Leo who makes you passionate about life and leads you to experience one-night stands. If you’ve been in a couple for some time, you’ll try to be good, even if it will be difficult with so many people who want and seek you.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, you will find a point of agreement with your partner of all time, after much discussion, serenity has arrived and good sexual harmony which is not bad. If you are single, you will work hard, also because there are many people who want you, you love the pleasures of life and others share everything you do.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you will be attractive for any sign and you will not hold back, because the motto is “whatever it goes, the important thing is to try”! If you have a long-tested relationship, everything goes smoothly if you don’t argue to the bitter end. Work bores you.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you are crystal clear with your partner and you could spend a peaceful and happy week, if you don’t act too much as educators of the situation, your worst flaw is pointing out everything to the grave disappointment of those who love you.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (July 31st – August 6th 2023), you are the most fascinating sign of the zodiac in this period and if the others cheer you on, you like it and you gladly indulge in some escapades. If you’ve been in a couple for some time, you’ll be targeted by each other’s jealousy, because they can’t stand being put in the background.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you are responsible for yourself and for those you love, so you will try to improve your existence by engaging in the climb to success and you will succeed great. Single people could find a forever love to marry or live together instantly, because you want to get serious with someone you like so badly.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you are confused and doubtful in your feelings, you don’t know where to go and whoever is with you feels left out. As a couple it’s difficult to agree if you escape yourself and others, try to speak clearly with those you love, deceiving is not a good way out and gets you nowhere.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, you will be transgressive and sensual again as you used to be with your partner of all time, but be careful not to get too stuck on trivial things, otherwise you will quarrel non-stop. Alone you could make high-voltage erotic encounters, but also find yourself living together in a short time because you’re in love right away.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to your weekly horoscope, with your lifelong partner you don’t want problems and you are also willing to forgive so as not to disturb your peace of mind. The same cannot be said if you are alone, because you will feel like not being serious, but of one adventure after another to experience how good you are in bed.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, being alone is good for you, because you’ll be more ready to dare in new stories without planning anything, but for the sake of transgressing. You have discovered that being single is fashionable, you go away like hotcakes and this thing exalts you.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, everything is questionable for you, even the relationship you have had for some time, so you are tempted by transgression and could give in to the flattery of a fleeting encounter. The escapade could bring you even more problems than you have, avoid the risk and be content, those who love you are always there even if they question you.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you want a perfect relationship, but you don’t have to demand everything from those who love you for everything, try to welcome, instead of asking, find the altruist in you and don’t regret not being the center of attention of a relationship. The planets cheer for you and you don’t make mistakes easily, because you are empathetic even at work.

