Paolo Fox horoscope for the week January 30 – February 5, 2023

What is my horoscope for the week (from January 30 to February 5, 2023) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in horoscopes, to peek into their imminent future on various fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious about your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s forecasts for the week from 30 January to 5 February 2023 found online, disseminated by various sites.

ARIES

Dear Aries, according to the astrologer, a week with four out of five stars awaits you. Heaven assists you, especially for those who have just started a story. Venus is on your side. The days are interesting, take advantage of them. At work, there is no shortage of satisfaction, but you have to work a little harder and think about the future. Evaluate the offers that will arrive.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, five stars. In love, Venus knocks on your door, as it hasn’t happened for a long time. Think about passion. The stories that arise in this period are good. At work, you have plenty of ideas and some are successful. But be careful because you are spending too much.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, according to the weekly horoscope, five stars. In love you must be careful and not make hasty decisions. New encounters are a bit uncertain and perhaps in the last period you have had to deal with problems, perhaps due to the distance. At work you seek more stability. Good news will arrive by mid-February and you will find balance.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, five stars. In love you have regained confidence and you must be careful. The relationships that arise now are special and intriguing. At work you have to be more attentive and concentrated, not everything is going the right way. You need more concentration, especially if you have to pass a test. You’ve spent too much lately.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (30 January – 5 February 2023), four stars. In love there is something wrong, make it clear. Beautiful emotions are arriving in February with those born under the sign of Aries and Gemini, deepen your knowledge. With Venus and Scorpio it doesn’t go as you would like. At work, Jupiter will be on your side until mid-June, move well.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, according to the weekly horoscope, three stars. Venus is in opposition, keep calm. You are skeptical like you haven’t been in a long time. You need more security. At work, you must be patient and review the agreements. Understand how to act before making an important decision.

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, five stars. In love, new stories start with the handbrake on. However, good confirmations could arrive soon. Now you are looking for something, but you don’t feel like committing yourself forever. At work, you’re a little nervous, but the results are starting to show. You can be confident and get good satisfaction. Keep calm.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, five stars. In love with Venus on your side you will have excellent chances of success, it is not difficult to let yourself go to passion. Good day on Thursday. At work you are exposing yourself too much, try to be sure of your ideas and of the path to take.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, three stars. In love, Venus is against it, so don’t let yourself go totally into love and don’t hope for forever. Better to tread lightly and be rational. Watch out for Tuesdays and Wednesdays. At work, not everything happens immediately, but be patient. Jupiter will bring confirmation in May, in the first part of the month.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, four stars. Well love, especially with those born under the sign of Pisces and Scorpio. You need to let yourself go more and be less paranoid. At work, she begins to think about projects that will start in May. You must and can dare more. There will be no shortage of satisfaction between now and spring, even if you will have to make some sacrifices.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, four stars. Venus is on your side, so in love you can also let yourself go, especially on Tuesdays. Anyone who has to close a story can do it as soon as possible. At work, Jupiter will be favorable until mid-May, take advantage of this moment.

FISH

Dear Pisces, five stars. Venus is on your side and protects you. The Moon will soon be with you. In love, let yourself go, new encounters are favored and you will soon find the right and special person who will suit you. An answer you’ve been waiting for will soon arrive at work. You may pass a difficult exam.

