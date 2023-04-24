Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 24-30 April 2023

What is my horoscope for the week (from 24 to 30 April 2023) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in horoscopes, to peek into their imminent future on various fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious about your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s forecasts for the week from 24 to 30 April 2023 found online, disseminated by various sites.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the Moon will make the heart of those born under this sign lighter, with an easier love life and less bickering than usual. Those who are already in a couple will find a complicity that he thought was lost. Very passionate weekend, don’t reject the news! Open up with confidence.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, they will be days of reflection. Many unclear situations in the last month have prompted you to reevaluate some aspects of your life. In love, you may be at a crossroads. Try to understand what you really want and the best way forward to live with serenity.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, Venus ignites the love prospects for your sign, with passion and romance. Assess the situation rationally and don’t lose your head. Those who already have a partner will be able to take advantage of it to celebrate love with originality. Organize something surprising.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, romantic sky, you will be overwhelmed by passion and favored in love conquests. Leave the stress of the office behind you: at the moment your psychophysical well-being is the priority. You may meet someone very special.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (April 24-30, 2023), lots of warmth and many opportunities to reconnect with the people you love, rekindle dead friendships and recall nostalgic moments. Relax and reevaluate some parts of your life, enjoy the new company and be ready to backtrack.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, Flexibility is the watchword for Virgos. Be prepared to accept awkward positions, you have long-term goals and don’t put your foot down right now. If you have to act, do it calmly and precisely, without turning the tables.

BALANCE

Dear Libras, finally some peace for those born in Libra who will be able to stop and relax. Nothing seems able to shake you right now and this sense of calm also helps you repair relationships with some friends or colleagues.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, skepticism and suspicions for those born in Scorpio, who feel victims of fake smiles and convenient compliments. Limit the damage and dedicate more time to yourself to calm the paranoia. You will pick up the pieces once you are more serene.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, many new ideas bring excitement to the life of those born in Sagittarius, who see their proposals welcomed with curiosity. This week is perfect for carrying out personal projects and not being afraid to dare a little more. Some occasions are more unique than rare.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the Moon bends the mood of those born in Capricorn, making them a little more acidic and resigned than usual. Small goals help you get back on your feet and regain confidence. Don’t give up, but start from the little things to smile again.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, dreams and decisions in the future of those born in Aquarius, who look ahead with optimism and many projects. Try not to act on impulse, involve those you love before making radical changes. Choose together if it’s the right thing to do.

FISH

Dear Pisces, a lot of tension for those born in Pisces, who face difficulties and obstacles of all kinds. Try to contain your nervousness and channel it constructively to overcome these challenges. Don’t vent your irritability on the blameless.

