Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 21-27 August 2023

What is my horoscope for the week (from 21 to 27 August 2023) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in horoscopes, to peek into their imminent future on various fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious about your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s forecasts for the week from 21 to 27 August 2023 found online, disseminated by various sites.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the last days of August will be liberating and will allow you to leave behind some heavy obstacles. However, a sense of insecurity will characterize your being, attention to some important personal issue to be resolved.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, fatigue and curiosity will characterize these last days of the month. There will be plenty of things to do, as well as various tasks, but you will also hear some interesting news. But be careful not to take a step longer than you can leg.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, an important week is starting for you in which some events could upset the balance in the office. You will have the opportunity to get involved, as well as to make positive changes to various personal and professional dynamics.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, let yourself be guided by your sensations and trust your intuition, you won’t go wrong! Entrepreneurship and efficiency will be particularly appreciated by a boss but also by colleagues who will consider you an example to follow.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (August 21-27, 2023), the week that is about to start will be full of feelings. Overwhelming emotions will peek into your life, giving you that panache you were missing!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, a decidedly eventful week for many of you who will spin like tops. Commitments, things to do will not be lacking and a certain tiredness could peep out. Try to do one thing at a time.

BALANCE

Dear Libras, many of you will have to deal with a few too many conflicts. It is known, this is a sign that does not like to discuss, therefore, it could encounter some difficulty in extricating itself from misunderstandings.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, these days you may feel a little too much tension, lately you have so many things to do and keeping everything under control becomes difficult. Why don’t you take advantage of these days to recharge your batteries and treat yourself to some healthy relaxation?

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, in love you will have to deal with some disagreements, your partner appears distant to you and this creates a certain agitation. Try to find a compromise, a point of agreement from which to start to lay the foundations for a renewed and stronger balance.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the last week of August will be decidedly hectic. Unforeseen deadlines and commitments will appear in your agenda giving you a hard time.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, many of you will want to put an end to the monotony that has characterized your life for too long. Green light to new projects but carefully consider each choice, otherwise you could run the risk of repenting and then having to retrace your steps.

FISH

Dear Pisces, a little excitement is in the air this last week of August. In love you need more clarity, if you are undecided between two people now is the time to make your choice. Singles will instead be able to count on a series of lucky encounters.

