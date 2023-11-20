Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 20-26 November 2023

What is my horoscope for the week (from 20 to 26 November 2023) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in the horoscope, to peek into their imminent future on different fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious to know your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s forecasts for the week from 20 to 26 November 2023 released by various sites, including Corriere della Sera.

ARIES

Dear Aries, there will be many ups and downs. You will have moments of great energy in which you can face any challenge, but also moments in which you prefer to postpone commitments. As for love, you will enter an interesting phase with new emotions on the way. At work, it is advisable to avoid risky moves.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of the week, new obstacles and challenges to overcome, in which you will have to demonstrate your abilities. The financial sphere will be unstable, while a spark will be lit in the sentimental sphere. It is important not to overdo it with your daily commitments and not feel the need to prove anything to anyone.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, if your sentimental situation does not satisfy you, this week you will find the courage to make a decision and clarify things with your partner. Furthermore, you will also evaluate the professional sphere.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, luck will be on your side this week, so take advantage of it! Remember that everything that isn’t working in your life can always be improved. Pay attention to the financial sphere and avoid taking rash steps.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (20-26 November 2023), the stars assist you, bringing some things into your life that will allow you to obtain the desired results. However, for what doesn’t work, you will have to arm yourself with patience. Additionally, you will face a series of challenges to overcome.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, your life will be characterized by little stability this week. The sentimental sphere will be affected by the dissonant aspects of the sky, while it is important to keep finances under control.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, there will be small heart problems, but you will be able to manage them thanks to your wisdom. At work, you will have important opportunities and a downhill road ahead of you. Maintain your inner balance.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, there will be a good dose of energy, but there will also be some surprises for you, especially in the financial sphere. At work, continue with your projects and you will soon see the light at the end of the tunnel.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, the period will be fluctuating, with moments of ups and downs. Despite the difficulties, you will be successful in different areas of your life. However, it is important not to let your guard down in the financial sphere.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, it begins with a naughty sky, so prepare to face it as best you can. The sentimental sphere will give you pleasant surprises, while you will be able to enjoy the professional success achieved.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, love will be a little capricious this week, so don’t expect great things from November 20th to 26th. Stay calm at work and don’t abandon your projects. Pay attention to the financial sphere.

FISH

Dear Pisces, a week characterized by ups and downs for you. Energy will also be intermittent in these late November days. Maintain your balance, it will be necessary to manage some work situations and new proposals. Keep your eyes open!

