Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 2-8 October 2023

What is my horoscope for the week (from 2 to 8 October 2023) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in the horoscope, to peek into their imminent future on different fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious to know your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s forecasts for the week from 2 to 8 October 2023 released by various sites, including Corriere della Sera.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the desire to experience love will be strong, Venus has already created opportunities. The passionate loves that arise in this period are intriguing but be careful not to experience them recklessly. The risk of increasing jealousy is high, as is betraying (at least at an idea level) if the right reference is no longer found.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of the week, the important thing is to forget the past. From next week Venus will no longer be contrary. Lately this very planet may have given everyone a hard time. When important problems arise in a relationship that need to be addressed as a couple, true love is found again, the one lost due to temporary arguments. Work: Beware of legal issues and friends who aren’t legal.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, if you live with a family it is possible that the week will bring some element of disturbance due to excessive expenses, couples who have not addressed some problems in time could now find themselves arguing. As far as work is concerned, the transit of Saturn has been bringing boredom or delays for some time. But also conflicts if there are those who are causing confusion. The real problem concerns people who do not have stable references in this period.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, this astrological situation can create situations of great emotional interest, a certain attention to detail returns which, in long-term relationships, can mean the need to sit down and understand what is possibly wrong. Work: the situation is decidedly less conflictual and a project could prove valid to carry forward. Despite this, negotiations are planned to clarify things that are wrong…

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (2-8 October 2023), this sky draws revolutionary aspects that can disconcert, fascinate, engage and therefore tire. It is a month of resolution for love, you will no longer want to live with compromises, mediations… It is a sky at risk, however, for all the complicated situations, which have experienced moments of stalemate over the last few months. As far as work is concerned, head in the clouds, some of your choices were dictated more by pride than by rationality.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, no one can stop your desire for renewal and positive energy. Only you could block yourself… As far as work is concerned, this month is stimulating in every sector of your life, in the sense that you will be able to give birth to new gems and new opportunities.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the stories that have remained unscathed by the many problems that have arisen recently are not at risk and sometimes it is precisely the difficulties that strengthen bonds. These stars favor lonely people, they deal with the happiness of marital bonds. As far as work is concerned, the first thing to do is get back into shape and well-being. The long transit of Mars in the sign has generated complexity, and since the end of August there have been moments of strong tension, some have been ill.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of the week, it is not easy to understand how taken we are by the person to whom we have directed our love, we often realize their importance only when they have moved away, when the crisis is already too advanced to be stopped. This is a general discussion, everyone must try to relate what we write to her condition. Work chapter: a particular week awaits you, there may be delays in completing things but also incentives to create others.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, during this period Venus transits in a favorable position, the astrological situation is clearly rising in the first days of the week when you will notice that your charm will hit the mark! Work? For some time you have been trying to change some balance or situations that concern your life. Projects that have been repeated for too long and for too many years need a total overhaul.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, fluctuating situations during this period, many passions that can transform into something more important. Even an adventure can become history, unions that a good future a clear, serene sky. Some problems to face will be inevitable, especially money issues if you intend to live together or purchase something important. The professional field is affected by stimulating aspects.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, the dissonance of Venus has been felt in recent months but the good news is around the corner, from the 9th the planet of love will return to a neutral aspect. You just have to be careful about provocations! As far as work is concerned, your passion will be intermittent this week, after all, you’ve been living day to day for some time now.

FISH

Dear Pisces, having some work problems could have a heavy impact on your interpersonal relationships. There are those who will feel alone in facing certain situations or poorly understood. Work? There is tension in the air. This is a sky for a critical few days as far as results are concerned.

