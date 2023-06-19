Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 19-25 June 2023

What is my horoscope for the week (from 19 to 25 June 2023) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in horoscopes, to peek into their imminent future on various fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious about your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s forecasts for the week from 19 to 25 June 2023 found online, disseminated by various sites including Corriere della Sera.

ARIES

Dear Aries, according to the astrologer, great luck in the coming days for those born in Aries. The stars support you 100%, you could finally achieve the personal successes you’ve been aspiring to for a long time. There are those who will fight against you, but with the right determination you will overcome any obstacle. In love, this is not the time for indecision. Take the fork in front of you.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, a lot of nervousness and uncertainty about the future of those born in Taurus. You are no longer certain of what awaits you in the near future, anger and frustration prevent you from observing the situation objectively. You keep bumping into reality, refusing to accept the changes. Take a deep breath and take a break for reflection.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, doubts and distance create headaches for those born in Gemini. You try to drown your uncertainties in a sea of ​​optimism and positivity, but the truth is that you can’t stop thinking about it. The sense of isolation created by many long-distance relationships isn’t helping you.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, A radiant summer is coming for those born in Cancer. The warmth of these months fills you with energy, you feel ready for anything. Some unforeseen hurdles may slow you down, but the future prospects are too tempting to stop you right now. Your morale is skyrocketing and nothing seems able to scratch it.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (June 19-25, 2023), exhausting days are coming for those born in Leo. There doesn’t seem to be a moment of pause for you, for every file you close five more open. You need a moment to catch your breath, but you fear that there isn’t someone who can take the reins for you. Looking around you will discover instead that those close to you are much more reliable than they seem.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, a lot of work in this summer heat. There is a mountain of stuff to do, both in the office and at home, also the result of constant changes that derail your plans. You need more stability and certainty if you don’t want to go crazy before the end of the month. Put your foot down and demand a minimum of respect for your time.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the stars smile at you and are ready to give you an unexpected gift. Some sudden positive change, a fortuitous encounter or an unexpected opportunity will sweeten these hot June days, sending you over the moon. Take advantage of it, but without exaggerating with selfishness: share your good fortune with those who deserve it.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, you are tired. The last few months have exhausted you and June has given you the coup de grace. Now is not the time to throw in the towel, but it might be best to reevaluate your priorities. You are not omnipotent and you can’t do a thousand things at once, cut off unnecessary sources of stress. Once freer, you will be able to enjoy the summer in serenity.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to your weekly horoscope, take advantage of these June days to better prepare your ambitious projects for the last half of 2023. The stars support you and open the right doors for you to be able to ensure that everything is in the right place at the right moment. These will be days where perseverance and sacrifice will be necessary, but it will be worth it in the long run.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, too many frivolous spending in recent days, maybe it’s time to pull the brakes. There are unexpected things to come in the near future and it’s best to be prepared. Sudden frugality might make you nervous, but don’t give in to unnecessary temptations: there is a time to celebrate and a time to be mature.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, for one reason or another this June has knocked you down, both physically and psychologically. The month is drawing to a close, bringing with it even the cloud of blows that has overwhelmed you. You come out a little disheartened, but also more experienced and prepared, not all bad luck comes to silver. It’s time to get back on track with renewed self-confidence.

FISH

Dear Pisces, a roller coaster is on the way for those born in Pisces. Lots of luck and favorable encounters in the early days, too many trips and storms over the weekend. Try not to be negatively influenced by this lack of balance, you will not get anything by venting your nervousness on people who only want your good. Approach discussions and controversies with maturity.

Read also: 1. All Paolo Fox’s horoscopes; 2. Couple affinities for all zodiac signs; 3. The table for calculating the ascendant