Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 17-23 April 2023

What is my horoscope for the week (from 17 to 23 April 2023) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in horoscopes, to peek into their imminent future on various fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious about your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s forecasts for the week from 17 to 23 April 2023 found online, disseminated by various sites.

ARIES

Dear Aries, according to the astrologer, four out of five stars are expected for you. In love the recovery phase proceeds, so now you just have to step forward and gather courage. Those who are single, on the other hand, want to get back into the game, fall in love. As far as work is concerned, the sky is smiling at you, the Moon is in the sign and beautiful days are coming, especially for traders and freelancers.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, five stars. The sun is on your side, so you can indulge in love and make new acquaintances: Mercury is with you. Try to figure out how to move, but you have to forget the past. As far as work is concerned, the period is one of recovery, but you won’t lack intuition in the second half of the week.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, five stars. In love, you need someone who stimulates desire. Venus is in the sign, so you can’t waste an opportunity, you have to step forward and open the doors to a new relationship. As far as work is concerned, you are not convinced of what you are doing, Saturn is very rigorous and you absolutely cannot waste time in arguments.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, five stars. Venus will soon be in your sign, so you can breathe a sigh of relief and indulge in love. Be careful, however, you have work problems to solve, but love will, in any case, succeed in triumphing. Work chapter: you need to start again and in May you will have many opportunities.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (April 17-23, 2023), three stars. Someone made you nervous… In love you have to keep calm, especially on Saturday when you are worried about the family. Try not to make the mistakes of the past: you have to think about the future and look forward. As far as work is concerned, everything depends on you, but there will be no lack of satisfaction.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, five stars. You have so much work, so you have little time for love and that’s a shame. New acquaintances are favored, especially on Thursdays and Fridays. As for work, you made a request and now someone has responded to it. However, you need money for home and family.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, three stars. In love you had to deal with problems, you suffered a lot, but now you want to forget that period and get involved. Try not to be suspicious, you have to let yourself go: friendships are also important. Work? On Wednesday better to be calm and cautious.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, three stars. Well love, Sunday will be really intense, you want to let yourself go. Maybe not entirely. Mercury is in opposition. As far as work is concerned, you have decided to do only what you like: you love what you do, but perhaps you are also looking for something else.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, four stars. Venus is opposite, in love it is better to keep calm. You’re a little scared, you can’t tie yourself to someone totally: from time to time. As far as work is concerned, something is finally changing. And positively.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, four stars. Well love: new stories are picking up and Mercury is on your side. Perhaps you will fall in love with someone who is beautiful inside, but those who want to meet people must get involved: staying at home and isolating yourself is useless. As far as work is concerned, you have many responsibilities and you will find it hard to get everyone to agree.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, three stars. In love you have a little difficulty, you won’t be able to get along with everyone and you will be a bit evasive and distrustful. Try to be more confident, to let go. Beware of contrasts with those born under the sign of Scorpio and Taurus, especially on weekends. As for work, you think you deserve better.

FISH

Dear Pisces, four stars. The Moon is on your side, in love you can breathe a sigh of relief. Beware of strange stories, you are looking for someone special and far from any stereotype. Good day on Friday. As far as work is concerned, some good reconfirmations are about to arrive and there will be a re-evaluation by the end of May.

Read also: 1. All Paolo Fox’s horoscopes; 2. Couple affinities for all zodiac signs; 3. The table for calculating the ascendant