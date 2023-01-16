Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 16-22 January 2023

What is my horoscope for the week (from 16 to 22 January 2023) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in horoscopes, to peek into their imminent future on various fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious about your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s forecasts for the week from 16 to 22 January 2023 found online, disseminated by various sites.

ARIES

Dear Aries, according to the astrologer, a four-star week is expected for you. In love you can let yourself go because Venus has returned in favor. Try to forget the past and tensions, even singles can rediscover trust in feelings and find a soul mate. At work, you have to resolve issues related to money that must be returned to you.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, five stars. You are so busy at work that you have recently neglected your partner and love. Be careful because it could get tired in the long run. If there is a person you like, come forward without fear. Good relationships with those born under the sign of Scorpio or Aquarius.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, according to the weekly horoscope, five stars. Forget the past, even if you have suffered. Enough of this boredom and this pessimism. Try to find the beauty of things, even when it seems difficult to find it. Beware of morbid jealousy. At work, the confirmations are about to arrive: you have winning ideas.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, three stars. December was a difficult month for feelings, but now you can recover. It will all be resolved soon. At work, you are not lacking in intuition, but earnings are in a bit of a crisis. You risk finding yourself in trouble. In February there will be a good recovery phase: have a little patience.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (January 16-22, 2023), three stars. In love you are too skeptical, what doesn’t convince you? Maybe you defended someone who didn’t deserve your attention. Follow your heart more. At work, positive results are not lacking, but you will soon have to understand whether or not to accept a collaboration.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, according to the weekly horoscope, three stars. In love there is a bit of confusion. You don’t feel loved enough. You need new stimuli and to feel loved. Maybe you should change the air. A friendship could become important. At work, Mars is against it and tensions are around the corner: carefully evaluate which road your profession is taking.

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, four stars. Let yourself go in love like it hasn’t happened for a long time. Let yourself go to sincere emotions, especially now that you’ve realized you’ve done something wrong, that you’ve taken a misstep. You have to be able to admit your mistakes. At work, try to figure out how to carry out your projects: you are very creative.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, five stars. Venus is a little agitated and you feel this. In love you are distrustful. You should be able to let go. Monday will be an intense day, all to be experienced. At work, intuition is a winner, and you can enjoy great satisfaction over the weekend.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, three stars. Venus is positive, but Mars is not: go ahead with lead feet if you don’t want to quarrel with those around you. Maybe you like someone who is busy. A pause for reflection wouldn’t hurt. At work, everything you’ve done is really important, but you have to fight because there are those who still don’t believe in what you do.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, five stars. Love promises well and there can be many positive news on the horizon. These are very busy days but in the end everything will go well. At work, Jupiter is against it, so fatigue will start to make itself felt. If you have an activity in contact with other people you have to keep calm!

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, five stars. In love, find serenity, especially now that Venus is on your side. You are looking for the right person, sincere emotions and meetings, even special ones, are favourites. At work you have clear ideas on the road to take. Focus on winning projects.

FISH

Dear Pisces, four stars. In love, not everything goes smoothly, but you will soon find relief. You are ready to let go, especially from the end of the month when Venus will be with you. Favorite meetings. At work you are a little disappointed but soon everything will be fine. Advance your proposals with conviction.

