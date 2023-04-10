Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 10-16 April 2023

What is my horoscope for the week (from 10 to 16 April 2023) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in horoscopes, to peek into their imminent future on various fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious about your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s forecasts for the week from 10 to 16 April 2023 found online, disseminated by various sites.

ARIES

Dear Aries, someone has recently lost his temper, so it’s best to keep calm if you don’t want to quarrel with those around you. The advice is not to get further angry, in the working sphere, especially on Saturdays;

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, the contacts and communications sector promises a lot; you can finally get an answer to doubts that have been tormenting you for some time: referrals are no longer accepted and those who have made a proposal now want to understand if it has been accepted or not.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, Heaven will favor new assignments; those born under this sign for a few months have had an opponent who is less fearsome, therefore now they can be won more easily; But don’t lower your tension and attention.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, big sky ahead, if the ideas are right and the projects feasible, it will be difficult to make mistakes; perhaps the younger ones will get involved elsewhere. You will be able to achieve great things in every field.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (April 10-16, 2023), it’s time to propose new goals because you no longer want to do the usual things; a particular energy is arriving and the stars of the coming days will help solve the problems.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, for you in this week after Easter there is a high possibility that confirmations will arrive and perhaps someone has already received something good; period full of positive intentions even if Jupiter remains against it.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, work contacts are preferred; in the next period it will be important to have an understanding and less proud attitude and, above all, not to lose sight of the possibility of the arrival of a confirmation.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, the general situation is still pending and in some time it will be possible to recover something; now the contacts are changing and some requests remain frozen.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, unfortunately this phase remains stalled in terms of earnings, but a period of renewal will come later; so far, little has been granted to those born under this sign.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, activities rewarded by the stars and a reconfirmation may have already arrived; during the week, however, some problems with money cannot be excluded; Friday better not to argue. You risk arguing and then regret it.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, don’t waste time. Whoever has an expiring contract can count on a renewal and in this regard the astrologer advises not to waste time if you want to aim for a replacement assignment for the previous one.

FISH

Dear Pisces, right now it’s important to be more positive, even if the moon in your sign in the coming days, especially Wednesday, will cause some moments of tension.

