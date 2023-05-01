Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 1-7 May 2023

What is my horoscope for the week (from 1 to 7 May 2023) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in horoscopes, to peek into their imminent future on various fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious about your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s forecasts for the week from 1 to 7 May 2023 found online, disseminated by various sites.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the new week promises to be fantastic; a month of reflection opens, sentimentally speaking, for those who don’t have a story. Avoid thinking about the past again.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, you will experience fantastic days. Singles are surrounded by a good atmosphere, while those in love can start making wedding plans from the new month.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, what is coming will be the last days with Venus in your sign. The days around Wednesday will give couples opportunities, you can think of carrying out a project such as marriage, cohabitation or having a child.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, for singles, new acquaintances will prove to be important. A story born in this period can turn into something really important and special. An interesting moment comes for couples to figure out what’s wrong and find a remedy.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (May 1-7, 2023), better days than the previous ones are coming up for singles. Couples, on the other hand, if they have good foundations can overcome arguments.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, great week ahead for singles, who are finally ready to catch up, while some couples have been grappling with unnecessary competition for a while now.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, lonely hearts and those experiencing uncertain emotions must be careful. For couples, Jupiter will finally no longer be against it. This means that he can return to serenity after a period of stress and tension. It also applies to work.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, the next one will be discreet. It’s not easy for singles to forget bitterness, but you still have to try. If there are doubts in the couple, it is right to expose them.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, the week of this sign is also discreet. For singles, the current one is a period of verification, while the king of stars advises couples to avoid discussions.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, Friday is a good day for singles. Those who, on the other hand, have been in love for too long, now want to deepen the bond. It may be the right time to realize a dream such as living together or having children.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, some singles sometimes seem distracted by love; in the life of a couple, a possible relationship in crisis can be recovered.

FISH

Dear Pisces, singles are hurt by the past and seek security. Instead, the astrologer tells couples that finished relationships cannot be recovered. Don’t give up and don’t despair. It also applies to work if there are delays or something is not going right.

