Paolo Fox horoscope 2023: from Aries to Pisces, the forecasts for all the signs

What is Paolo Fox’s horoscope for 2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope for the new year was disseminated through his book, which has already been on sale for several weeks, and during the program I Fatti Vostri broadcast on Rai 2. Below are the forecasts sign by sign of Paolo Fox’s horoscope for 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, love will rule, but it must be true love. Some couples may decide to get married and make their dream come true. But the relationships that are standing will miraculously fall. As for work, new projects will be favoured. There is a strong desire to find revenge on the problems experienced in the past but the responsibilities will certainly increase for all those who are ready to get involved.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s 2023 horoscope, after a troubled period, March will be a month of clear recovery and then Venus will enter the sign and love will once again be the protagonist. The work: Jupiter begins a beautiful transit sign and the changes will not be long in coming!

Twins

Dear Gemini, the first phase of the year holds some pitfalls. In February the stars will be conflicting and a clarification will be needed in the spring. As far as work is concerned, one must go forward without too much anxiety about the future. Even if the desire for change is strong, it is better not to take rash steps, the time is not yet right.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, there is news coming in the month of February, with Venus positive and lonely hearts aided by Mercury. What if the love is over and we are parting? There will be issues of money and bureaucracy to control and the months of March and April will offer solutions. As far as work is concerned, if you are young and are looking for a first job, the opportunities that arise should be seized on the fly.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the new year (2023), from February onwards Venus will no longer be opposite. As far as work is concerned, it is not the will to do that is lacking, but there are contractual problems that need to be resolved. Jupiter is dissonant and so even if the desire to change is strong, a certain uncertainty remains for the future. Avoid accelerations.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, Venus and Mars are against each other in the month of February and this is a traditional symptom of some too much tension in love. As far as work is concerned, the transit of Saturn will be balanced by that of Jupiter: the setbacks that one may incur will thus be limited.

Weight scale

Dear Libras, in June Jupiter will no longer be in opposition. This is good news for anyone who is facing a somewhat sluggish sentimental phase. There will be no shortage of news at work: the first few months of the year start with positive signs.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s 2023 horoscope, the beginning of the year will be a bit tricky, it’s better to avoid complications and not to assume proud attitudes: this is the best thing. Stop dwelling on the past. As far as work is concerned, the desire to change has surfaced for some time but one must be careful of rash steps.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, big passions coming in January. The desire for adventure is very strong, there is the possibility of starting an “extra” relationship, one that goes beyond the daily bond. Many opportunities will arise towards the end of the month: you have to keep an eye on the 22nd. They will allow you to experience overwhelming emotions. As far as work is concerned, Jupiter is starting a nice transit bringing various news.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorns, a lesson never to be forgotten: love is too important in everyone’s life. From March, Saturn will be favorable and then a nice transit of Jupiter will arrive: so if there have been misunderstandings with your partner in the previous months, you must not lose patience.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for 2023, Mars and Venus will be in excellent shape, even if agitation and intolerance will emerge at certain times of the year. In the central part of January, green light to passion. As far as work is concerned, we are looking for new horizons. The turning point is expected in the month of June, when it will be possible to think of setting up new professional collaborations.

Fish

Dear Pisces, couples in 2023 are stronger than usual. Finally the worries regarding the sentimental sphere go away and those who have been alone for some time must start looking around. The answers have been arriving since January. Sparkling surprises arriving in March. As far as work is concerned, the transit of Jupiter confers protection.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED