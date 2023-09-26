The 65-year-old man, a diving enthusiast, lost his life while in the waters of Venice together with his fellow divers. Paolo Bressanello had a sudden illness

They couldn’t do anything more for him. Paolo Bressanello lost his life at the age of 65while he was in the waters of Venice For a dive with diving friends. Suddenly, while he was already in the water, he had an illness which, unfortunately, gave him no escape. He was an expert diver: he was emerging from a tegnua, not far from the port of Venice, when he felt ill.

Paolo Bressanello was emerging from a depth of approximately 18 metres. He was near one tegnuaa sort of underwater promontory, which is located approximately 4 nautical miles offshore from the port of the lagoon city.

The 65-year-old man was not alone. At that moment his diving friends, with whom he always goes diving, were also diving. When they realized what was happening, they immediately reached their companion and brought him to the surface.

Other divers called the coast guard, raising the alarm in the hope of saving his life. Unfortunately, however, despite the timely arrival of help and the maneuvers of first aid from friendsthere was nothing left for him to do.

Colleagues transported the 65-year-old onto their vessel, starting the first rescue maneuvers. Meanwhile they headed to the closest meeting point with the coast guard, the port of Cavallino-Treporti, opposite the Mose island.

The medical staff were there waiting for him. Despite all desperate efforts to revive him, the man never woke up again.