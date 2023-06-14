On the occasion of the special dedicated to Silvio Berlusconi and hosted by Cesara Buonamici, Paul Del Debbio he became the protagonist of a sensational gesture towards Barbara D’Urso. The famous essayist has hurled a provocation against the presenter of Afternoon Five. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

On 12 June 2023 he passed away Silvio Berlusconi. The death of the former leader of “Forza Italia” shocked the world. In light of his disappearance, the programming of Mediaset has undergone a change and some have been aired on Canale Cinque special programs specially dedicated to the former prime minister.

The shocking words of Paolo Del Debbio

On the evening of June 13, lo was broadcast special conducted by Cesara Buonamici which featured several guests including Paolo Del Debbio. The latter became the protagonist of an embarrassing moment with Barbara D’Urso. In detail, the famous conductor interviewed the woman ending the conversation with aloud exclamation. These were his words:

As soon as it comes to service you are allowed to cry all you want, because you held it back throughout the interview and now you can do it freely.

In light of this provocation, the reaction by Barbara D’Urso was inevitable. The presenter of Afternoon Five did one grimace but he did not reply in kind, probably so as not to become inopportune in such a delicate moment as that of Berlusconi’s disappearance.

Anyway, the gesture di Paolo did not go unnoticed by viewers. In fact, i fan they could not help but comment negatively on the episode. A user wrote on social media: