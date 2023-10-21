These are the words of the young face of Forum: “Clizia and I will also get married”

Paolo Ciavarro and Clizia Incorvaia they are without a doubt the most loved and talked about characters in the world of Italian entertainment. Over the last few hours the former competitors of the Big Brother VIP they became the protagonists of a sensational announcement: let’s go in order and find out together what it is.

Fans of Paolo Ciavarro and Clizia Incorvaia can’t stand it anymore. During the last episode of Forums aired on Canale 5, the former gieffino indulged in a sensational revelation which is doing the rounds on the web. Paolo Ciavarro has in fact revealed that he is ready to get married to his partner Clizia Incorvaia. Let’s remember that the love between the two former competitors of Big Brother VIP was crowned by the birth of little Gabriele.

These were the words with which Paolo Ciavarro gave the happy announcement:

I agree that getting married is often right, in fact we will get married too. When? In 2024 come on… it’s the first time I’ve given a date. Now I say it, it will be next year.

Needless to say, the news has filled fans with joy who can’t wait to find out more.

These were the words with which Clizia Incorvaia he talked about his love with Paolo Ciavarro, whom he met inside the house of Big Brother VIP:

He is a rare man: he is intelligent, respectful, sweet, responsible, far too wise for his 31 years. And he is a wonderful dad even if a little apprehensive, he takes great care of the little one. If he is like this, he owes a lot to his parents who loved him deeply and gave him a solid foundation. We have the same interests and the same concept of love, relationships and family, essential ingredients for a relationship to be forever.

Finally, concluding, Clizia Incorvaia he added: