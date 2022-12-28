“Paolo Calissano took his own life, drugs have nothing to do with it”: the actor’s brother speaks

“I would like to free Paolo’s memory from the stigma of drug addiction”. These are the words of Roberto Calissano, brother of the actor found dead in his apartment on December 30, 2021. After eleven months of investigations, the 54-year-old entrepreneur claims that Paolo Calissano was not killed by drugs, as assumed by the press, ” but for an intoxication from antidepressant drugs”.

It is therefore possible that the brother took his own life. “That evening Paolo accepted the risk of dying, most likely. It is very painful for me to admit it ”, she said in an interview with Il Corriere della Sera, in which she recalled having spoken on the phone with Paolo about ten days before his death. “December 19th. He was down. I didn’t ask him enough questions, perhaps. Everything remained in the sphere of the unsaid”.

For some time the actor, known for his roles in fiction such as “Vivere” and “Dr. Giò”, could no longer find work in the entertainment world. A period of crisis that began in the 2000s, when he went to a community to detox after his friend Ana Lucia Bandeira Bezzerra was found dead in his house.

“He aspired to the right to be forgotten. Instead, search engines kept spitting out that drug-related episode. He couldn’t get rid of it. It had become impossible to work,” recalled the brother. “He had written three screenplays. I have read them. They’re really beautiful. One was autobiographical, it told a story in one community, The Silver Pine Forest. My brother was capable, passionate,” said Roberto, who also returned to the discovery of Paolo’s body.

“Then it was even said that Paul was found in a state of decomposition. Today the investigation clarified that he had actually died recently, in the night between 29 and 30 December. The abandonment was a fantasy of some media”.