With a press release came the news that fictional actor Paolo Calissiano was found dead in his home in Rome, at the age of 54. The company raised the alarm and was found in his apartment with several psychotropic drugs, which could be the cause of death.

He began his career in television soaps in the 90s, and then was also the host of some programs for the Mediaset networks. His success has come mainly with the TV series Doctor Giò, alongside Barbara D’Urso, to then move on to conducting the 8 mm program.

In 2004 he had also participated in the Island of the Famous, a program which he then voluntarily gave up due to a knee problem, which made him withdraw from the program for treatment. The following year his career began to decline due to a famous legal matter.

In his home in Genoa in fact, a Brazilian dancer was found dead of an overdose, which first triggered the arrest for the actor and then sentenced him to four years in prison, which were then transformed into social services. He returned free in 2007 thanks to the pardon, but he moved away from the world of entertainment.

In 2014 reappears again on television in Barbara D’Urso’s program, during which it opens for the first time after the legal matter, in a long interview. He had started appearing again in some TV series making small appearances, until he was found yesterday evening in his apartment.

The dead body of Paolo Calissano is now in the hands of the authorities who hypothesize a manslaughter, given that the body could have been in this state for several days, a hypothesis that can only be confirmed by the autopsy. At the moment the investigators do not exclude any leads, even if the most probable hypothesis is that concerning the abuse of psychotropic drugs, of which several boxes were found in the actor’s apartment.