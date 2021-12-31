Paolo Calissano found dead at home, deceased for days: body in decomposition

Paolo Calissano he had been dead for at least two days. This is what we learn about the sudden death of the Genoese actor, who was found dead in his apartment in the Roman district of Balduina. The dead body it was in fact in state of decomposition. TheAGI from investigative sources. To kill Calissano, famous face especially in successful TV series in the 90s-2000s – from ‘Doctor Giò‘ to ‘Linda and the Brigadier‘, as far as ‘ To live‘- it could have been a lethal mix of drugs. The carabinieri of Medaglie d’oro investigate the matter, coordinated by prosecutor of Rome.

Paolo Calissano and Barbara D’Urso’s embittered message: “Your frailties have taken over”

“Hi Paolo … We worked for many months together … Then your frailties took over and you got lost … In my memories you are the kind boy who always had a smile for everyone on the set #dottoressagio”. Barbara D’Urso remember so on Twitter Paolo Calissano. The presenter had hosted the actor in 2014 to Sunday Live: in the interview, Calissano had told about his complicated life and his desire for redemption.

Paolo Calissano: films, career and private life

Known face of television drama and appearances on the big screen, Paolo Calissano, the actor found dead tonight in his Rome home aged 54 from a mix of drugs, was born in Genoa on February 18 1967. Son of an Air Force officer and an aristocrat, Mercedes Galeotti de ‘Teasti of the Counts of Mantua, Calissano appears for the first time on TV in the 1980s in an advertisement. After studying economics and acting at the University School of Arts in Boston and some experiences in photo novels, he made his cinema debut in ‘Black Friday’ in 1993 and in the same year in the TV film ‘Deep blue‘. Take part in ‘Games without Frontiers‘and in 1997 he is next to Barbara d’Urso in the two seasons of’Doctor Giò‘. It also appears in an episode of ‘Linda and the Brigadier’ and in the 2002 television miniseries ‘Per amore’.

Paolo Calissano and the drug affairs

The last appearance on TV dates back to 2018 in an episode of ‘Don’t tell my boss 2’. In 2007 Calissano also made his debut in the theater, at the Brancaccio in Rome, in the musical written jointly by Maurizio Costanzo and Enrico Vaime, ‘One step away from the dream’, but is forced to retire after a few performances due to a sudden illness. Those are the years of the actor’s first legal disputes, after in September 2005, a Brazilian dancer, Ana Lucia Bandeira Bezerra, dies of a cocaine overdose in his Genoa apartment. Calissano is arrested and sentenced to four years in prison on charges of having given the woman over to the woman drug, causing their death. In addition, 30 grams of cocaine were found and seized in a closet in the house. However, the actor benefits from the pardon. In February 2008 he returned to the headlines due to a car accident. Calissano is hospitalized at the San Martino hospital in Genoa and the first tests show traces of cocaine in his body. An addiction that the actor will talk about, talking about his desire for redemption.

Calissano’s latest companion, “Leave him alone at least now”

“You are jackals, leave him alone at least now”: with this post on Instagram the outburst of Fabiana Palese, the last companion of Paolo Calissano, the fictional actor found dead at home in Rome from a suspected lethal mix of drugs. The 43-year-old beautician, who runs a B&B in the neighborhood Meadows, last February 18 had wished Calissano on his birthday calling him “the man who has been close to me for so many and difficult years, with whom I have shared joys and sorrows and who today is my best friend”. “I wish you everything your heart desires … because you deserve it so much”, added Fabiana.