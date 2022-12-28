The actor would be voluntarily took his life: the death of Paolo Calissano for intoxication from antidepressant drugs it was also confirmed by autopsy. The most accredited hypothesis therefore finds confirmation in the autopsy examination. For the actor’s case, perhaps the final word to a story that has raised quite a few controversies.

In an interview given to Corriere della Sera, Roberto Calissano, brother of the actor, clarified the causes that led to his death.

The prosecutor ordered a very thorough toxicological examination. The conclusion was that my brother did not die of drugs, but of an intoxication with antidepressant drugs. What if he committed suicide? I think that’s how it went.

Paolo Calissano lost his life on December 30, 2021. His lifeless body was found inside his apartment. The actor’s brother wanted to put an end to indiscretions and errors regarding the disappearance of his beloved brother, an esteemed Italian actor.

That evening Paul accepted the risk of dying, most likely. What if he committed suicide? I never thought I’d say it, but I think that’s how it went. It is very painful for me to admit this.

Paolo Calissano and intoxication with antidepressant drugs: a voluntary gesture on the part of the actor

Other prosecutors would have also opened other investigations and investigations, which also reconstructed the economic difficulties of the Italian actor. Paolo Calissano, when he was found deceased, had recently disappeared, probably in the night between 29 and 30 December. He therefore inexacts the words of his partner. At first he said his body was in an advanced state of decomposition. But it wasn’t like that.

Calissano was writing some screenplays and was ready to go back to work. Unfortunately, however, the ghosts of the past did not allow him to free himself from a burden that was too heavy to carry.