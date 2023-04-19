Paolo Brosio, the shocking revelation about the death of his mother

Still overwhelmed by the pain of losing his mother Anna Marcacci, who died on April 18 at the age of 102, Paolo Brosio revealed in an interview that he saw his mother die right before his eyes.

TO The Tyrrhenian Seain fact, the journalist recounted the last moments of life of his adored mother, who was hospitalized in the San Camillo clinic in Forte dei Marmi: “I saw her die before my eyes, on the phone, via video call”.

“I have never left her in this last period – said Paolo Brosio – except on Tuesday to reach Brescia for some commitments that cannot be postponed, linked to the construction of an emergency room in Medjugorje. They called me to tell me that she had gotten worse, that she was very ill. I had time to make a video call, talk to her, look at her once again. A few moments, the last: she then she died ”.

“What I am feeling is an unfillable void. She was a mother, grandmother, friend, life teacher. She left me an extraordinary spiritual legacy, because she taught me prayer and charity. Through faith, she saved me my very existence ”concluded the journalist and presenter.