Mourning for Paolo Brosio for the disappearance of the much loved mother Anna. The woman, who turned 102 on April 7, disappeared following her worsening health conditions.

Anna together with her son Paolo often appeared on television as host of talk shows. Because of this, she too had become popular. A few days before her birthday he had health problems. On that occasion hospitalization at the Versilia hospital was necessary, then transfer to St. Camillus of Forte dei Marmi.

The greatest pain for Paolo was the fact of not being able to hug her for the last time. The journalist confided that he had seen her die live on video call.

“I have never left her in this last period except on Tuesday to reach Brescia for some commitments that cannot be postponed, linked to the construction of an emergency room in Medjugorje. They called me to tell me that she had gotten worse, that she was very ill. I had time to make a video call, talk to her, look at her once again. A few moments, the last: she then she died ” – he told The Tyrrhenian Sea.

“What I am feeling is an unfillable void. She was a mother, grandmother, friend, life teacher. She left me an extraordinary spiritual legacy, because she taught me prayer and charity. Through faith, she saved me my very existence” – her words.

The news of mother Anna’s death had been given live by Federica Panicucci during Morning 5. “Paolo Brosio’s mother, Anna, passed away a few hours ago during the night”. We remember her with affection and send a hug to Paolo” – the words of the presenter who on several occasions had hosted Paolo in her broadcast.