Paolo Borsellino: the cast of the film on Canale 5

Paolo Borsellino – The film is an Italian product that was already aired in 2004 on Canale 5 and will be rerun again this summer. Specifically, the airing is scheduled for Monday 18 July 2023, in prime time on the main Mediaset channel. Directed by Gianluca Maria Tavarelli, the film – intended as a miniseries because it was initially divided into two episodes – is set in Palermo and tells what happened from 1980 to 1992. In particular, it focuses on the story of Paolo Borsellino, who together with Giovanni Falcone and others founded an anti-mafia pool to fight the underworld and paid the price with their lives. Below we find out who plays the judge in the miniseries.

The cast

Who is part of the cast of Paolo Borsellino – The Film? To interpret the famous judge is Giorgio Tirabassi, but to keep him company there are other great actors of Italian cinema and TV. Below we see all the characters and their interpreters who make up the cast of the miniseries:

Giorgio Tirabassi: Paolo Borsellino

Ennio Fantastichini Giovanni Falcone

Giulia Michelini: Lucia Borsellino

Elio Germano: Manfredi Borsellino

Daniela GiordanoAgnese Piraino Leto

Andrea Tidona as Rocco Chinnici

Santo Bellina: Giuseppe Montana

Ninni Bruschetta: Ninni Cassarà

Fulvio Pepe: Emanuele Basile

Cesare ApolitoWalter Eddie Cosina

Elisabetta Balia: Emanuela Loi

Pietro Biondi: Antonino Caponnetto

Luigi Maria Burruano: Tommaso Buscetta

Ida Carrara: Maria Pia Lepanto, mother of Borsellino

Nino D’Agata: Agostino Catalano

Veronica D’Agostino as Fiammetta Borsellino

Carmelo GalatiClaudio Traina

Claudio Gioè: Antonio Ingroia

Mario Opinato: Vincenzo Calcara

Giacinto Ferro: Giovanni Pizzillo

Peppino Mazzotta as Captain Pellegrini

Fulvio D’Angelo as Gaspare Mutolo

Bruno Torrisi: don Cesare Rattoballi

Paolo Borsellino – The movie streaming and TV

Where to see Paolo Borsellino on live TV and live streaming? As already anticipated, the film is broadcast in prime time on Tuesday 18 July 2023 at 21:20 on Canale 5. To follow the live television broadcast, you need to tune in to button 5 on the remote control. Those who want to follow the film in live streaming can access Mediaset Playfree service upon registration to be used both via desktop and via app.