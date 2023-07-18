Paolo Borsellino: the cast of the film on Canale 5
Paolo Borsellino – The film is an Italian product that was already aired in 2004 on Canale 5 and will be rerun again this summer. Specifically, the airing is scheduled for Monday 18 July 2023, in prime time on the main Mediaset channel. Directed by Gianluca Maria Tavarelli, the film – intended as a miniseries because it was initially divided into two episodes – is set in Palermo and tells what happened from 1980 to 1992. In particular, it focuses on the story of Paolo Borsellino, who together with Giovanni Falcone and others founded an anti-mafia pool to fight the underworld and paid the price with their lives. Below we find out who plays the judge in the miniseries.
The cast
Who is part of the cast of Paolo Borsellino – The Film? To interpret the famous judge is Giorgio Tirabassi, but to keep him company there are other great actors of Italian cinema and TV. Below we see all the characters and their interpreters who make up the cast of the miniseries:
- Giorgio Tirabassi: Paolo Borsellino
- Ennio Fantastichini Giovanni Falcone
- Giulia Michelini: Lucia Borsellino
- Elio Germano: Manfredi Borsellino
- Daniela GiordanoAgnese Piraino Leto
- Andrea Tidona as Rocco Chinnici
- Santo Bellina: Giuseppe Montana
- Ninni Bruschetta: Ninni Cassarà
- Fulvio Pepe: Emanuele Basile
- Cesare ApolitoWalter Eddie Cosina
- Elisabetta Balia: Emanuela Loi
- Pietro Biondi: Antonino Caponnetto
- Luigi Maria Burruano: Tommaso Buscetta
- Ida Carrara: Maria Pia Lepanto, mother of Borsellino
- Nino D’Agata: Agostino Catalano
- Veronica D’Agostino as Fiammetta Borsellino
- Carmelo GalatiClaudio Traina
- Claudio Gioè: Antonio Ingroia
- Mario Opinato: Vincenzo Calcara
- Giacinto Ferro: Giovanni Pizzillo
- Peppino Mazzotta as Captain Pellegrini
- Fulvio D’Angelo as Gaspare Mutolo
- Bruno Torrisi: don Cesare Rattoballi
Paolo Borsellino – The movie streaming and TV
Where to see Paolo Borsellino on live TV and live streaming? As already anticipated, the film is broadcast in prime time on Tuesday 18 July 2023 at 21:20 on Canale 5. To follow the live television broadcast, you need to tune in to button 5 on the remote control. Those who want to follow the film in live streaming can access Mediaset Playfree service upon registration to be used both via desktop and via app.
#Paolo #Borsellino #cast #film #Canale #characters #actors
Leave a Reply