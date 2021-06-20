Today Paolo Bonolis is happily married to Sonia Bruganelli, with whom he also had three beautiful children. Before her, however, the host was married to Diane Zoeller, an established American psychologist. But who is the woman who stole the conductor’s heart?

Before knowing Sonia Bruganelli Paolo Bonolis had several stories. From the 1992 to the 1995 the popular conductor has been linked with Laura Freddi, beautiful showgirl with whom to date Bonolis and the partner are in excellent relationships.

In the past, however, the man it has also been linked to Diane Zoeller, Psychologist American that he knew when he was still young is not too famous. At the beginning of the years ’70, so, Paul let himself go to this passionate love which, apparently, was a real one love at first sight.

In 1983, then, the two did they married giving birth to the first two shortly after sons of the conductor. But what happened to the Zoeller?

Diane Zoeller: who is Bonolis first wife?

Paolo Bonolis was married to Diane Zoeller for 5 years but then the relationship between the two broke down and the couple decided to say goodbye. Apparently, however, the two are remained very united, especially for the sake of sons which, at the time of separation, were a lot little ones.

As he often revealed the same Paul that between him and the woman was really a relationship important but also painful. After separation, indeed, Stephen is Martina remained in the United States with his mother, growing up far by the tenant.

“I was a lot young, I had the first child I had 23 years and, therefore, I was also in the difficulty to manage the importance of being father and to be husband. At that age, you tend to say more I that we”.

revealed Paul in an interview some time ago, in which he admitted he wanted to be more present how father.

Today, however, man is a parent very interested in the life of his children; not only Adele, Davide and Silvia (obtained from Sonia Bruganelli) but also for the two had by Zoeller with which, recently, he appeared in some photos taken at marriage of her second child Martina.

