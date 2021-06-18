In the last shot posted by Paolo Bonolis on his social networks, the popular host made all his fans worry. The man, in fact, looked really aged, complete with wrinkles and white hair. But it’s not what it seems …

Lately Paolo Bonolis has accomplished 60 years. Man, who has always been considered a modern Peter pan, celebrated this finish line with her family and with friends more Dear and everything was taken up and posted on social media by his wife Sonia, always very active on Instagram.

They were thousands, then, those who wanted leave him a dedication or a message on his profile and so on Paul, to thank everyone who has spent a minute for him, he decided to post a nice shot.

Pictured is the popular conductor holding his book “Because I was speaking to myself” but it is above all his face to attract attention. Here because.

Paolo Bonolis: comic thanks for his birthday

“Thanks to all of you for the best wishes you sent me, sorry the delay in thank you, but as you can see I have not found the makeup artist… And you know how much I care ”.

he wrote Paul a few hours ago, as a caption photo in which it appears a lot aged. Man, known and loved precisely for his own sympathy is irony, in short, he wanted to joke about how i 60 years they do feel.

Probably his transformation is due to some special app or to some retouching with Photoshop but the result really exhilarating.

Hair very white, face wrinkled and eyes a little off: in short, Paul seems more like someone who has accomplished 80 years old rather than a 60 years old but actually Bonolis he wears hers really well age and, in fact, everyone considers it a “Youngster”, just as we read in the many comments left below the post!