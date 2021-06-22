Paolo Bonolis is one of the most loved and appreciated conductors on TV and, even if in this period Avanti another is stopped for the summer break, the public continues to take an interest in him. Today, so, we tell you an episode as interesting as it is strange that the man had told his fans some time ago.

Paolo Bonolis he often said he arrived in work on tv almost by chance, after deciding to do a audition to which he had accompanied a friend. The conductor, in fact, in his book “Because I was speaking to myself” lately revealed lots of background to his audience, opening up more and more.

Some time ago, however, he had shared with his followers an interesting background about his death father, A fact inexplicable that not even him yet can understand.

Paolo Bonolis: special gift from the father

Read also: Come on another one! show by Paolo Bonolis and Fabio Caressa

Paolo Bonolis he has often said he really is tied up with his parents and, in fact, he lived with great ache their death. In a recent interview the conductor, however, he did to his own viewers a very special story.

When the father He was about to to die he was also about to come into the world Silvia, the first daughter that Paul had from Sonia. The man asked his son to bring to the wife a bunch of white roses on the occasion of the birth of the child and he accepted.

When Silvia was born, however, there were some problems with her health and so the promise came forgotten.

“Until May, when the rose of our terrace flourished and, from red that they were, they flourished that year white “.

he told Paul, adding that not even the gardener could explain it to yourself.

“L’year later they became again red. I asked a expert as it was possible and he said it was inexplicable”.

said the conductor, who saw in this occurrence one last contact with the deceased parent!