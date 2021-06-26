Paolo Bonolis in these hours commented on the upcoming adventure of his wife Sonia Bruganelli, who will be the new Big Brother Vip commentator for the next edition of the reality show. As always, however, they are not miss

irony and fun in his words.

Though it lacks a little more to the next edition of Big Brother Vip now the participation of Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli it is more than that certain. The two women, in fact, they will take part in the reality show of Alfonso Signorini how opinion leaders, replacing Antonella Elia and Pupo, which were instead “Downloaded”.

The news of the participation of the Bruganelli it also reached the ear of the husband Paolo Bonolis who, in these hours, commented on Instagram the upcoming adventure professional of his wife, with the usual irony that it distinguishes.

Paolo Bonolis: the comment on the path of his wife

Read also: Paolo Bonolis: Sonia Bruganelli confesses a secret

Paolo Bonolis he had already recently had his say on new adventure of his wife Sonia Bruganelli. In “Il Punto Z” by Tommaso Zorziin fact, the man had said that he would look at the program occasionally.

“You know there are gods family duties… As long as you don’t play some that day soccer team!“.

he had stated. In these hours, however, the popular conductor he wanted to reiterate his thought on social media.

“And now I know about… yours Alfonso Signorini“

wrote about Instagram, adding a series of smiley faces to the lscreen of a article which spoke precisely of the presence of the wife in the study of the new edition of Big Brother Vip.

In short, also Paul, despite not being great fan of this type of programs, seems to be looking forward to enjoying the curtains to which the wife will give life!

We just have to wait for September to find out if Sonia will live up to his task or if, as he pointed out Antonella Elia, the woman will not be able to be enough “Poisonous” and cynical.