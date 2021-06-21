A few days ago a series of attacks by Pippo Baudo made Paolo Bonolis and Carlo Conti turn up their noses. According to some, however, the criticisms towards the two are due only to the esteem that the conductor feels towards his colleagues. Will it really be like this?

On the occasion of his 80th birthday Pippo Baudo had released a long one interview in which, among other things, he had attacked the television of today and his conductors. The man, in fact, was particularly angry with Carlo Conti and Paolo Bonolis.

The first would have been guilty to always propose same show (like Tale and Which show); the other, on the other hand, to conduct programs characterized by a quest vulgarity.

Paolo Bonolis has several times replied to these criticisms and accusations and recently also Maurizio Costanzo he had broken a spear in his own favor. In these hours, however, he was also commenting on the story Giancarlo De Andreis, who wanted to “defend” Baudo.

Paolo Bonolis: what is behind Baudo’s words?

Pippo Baudo no problems, a few days ago, a criticize heavily Carlo Conti and Paolo Bonolis. While many have found hers words not very elegant and very harsh, however, in these hours it has been Giancarlo De Andreis, journalist, to reveal the background on the words of Foo.

“There criticism it is due, for many, to great esteem that Pippo Baudo has for the two Colleagues and it is one spur to always do better“.

we read on the weekly DiPiù Tv, in the column “TV seen from the internet”. Will it really be like this? The historic conductor of the Festival tries to do bet his colleagues always to the best?

It is not clear how things stand but, of course, the programs of two conductors attached, however much they can always be considered equal or vulgar, continue to have a great success!